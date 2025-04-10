Madhya Pradesh: PM Vishwakarma Yojana Brings Jobs And Empowerment To Burhanpur’S Artisans

MENAFN - IANS) Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), April 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, launched to support artisans and craftsmen across 18 traditional trades, is transforming lives in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district by creating job opportunities and empowering citizens through skill development.

The scheme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a game-changer for many, offering skill training, financial support, and recognition to both men and women. Residents of Burhanpur who have benefited from the scheme shared with IANS how their lives have changed since enrolling.

In particular, women have emerged as shining examples of the scheme's success. After undergoing six days of sewing training, many are now accepting orders for tailoring work, gaining financial independence and boosting their confidence. Some women have even launched small beauty parlours after completing beauty training under the scheme, enabling them to earn a steady income.

Men, too, have participated actively. While some have received training in carpentry, others have learned how to make fishing nets - especially beneficial for the local fishing community. The handmade nets crafted by trained youth are now being widely used by fishermen in the area.

All beneficiaries shared their experiences, saying that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana gave them skills, work, and self-reliance, and earlier, they had no income, but now live with dignity.

Ashish Sonkar, a carpenter and scheme beneficiary, said: "I was unemployed. But under this scheme, I got trained and started working for my family. I am very thankful to PM Modi."

Rahul Ashok Chaudhary, another beneficiary, said: "I received training as a barber and even got a loan. I learned new skills. PM Modi's goal of providing jobs is becoming a reality. I thank him for this opportunity."

Milan Pawar, a beauty parlour operator, said: "Training under this scheme helped me grow my business. With the financial support, I was able to start my own venture and become empowered."

Neeta Hemant, a tailor, said: "I had no job earlier. But, due to this scheme, I got to learn about tailoring. Now, I can support my children's education. We used to sit idle, but today I am contributing to my family's income.”

Vinod Kulthe, Training Lead Manager, said: "We train participants for six days. They receive Rs 3,000 as an allowance for six days and Rs 1,000 for travel. Upon completing training and passing the exam, they are eligible for a Rs 1 lakh loan to start their own businesses."

"So far, 1,600 people have been trained, including around 400 women in soft toy making and 350 in beauty services. Women are becoming more self-reliant and thank PM Modi for launching a scheme that allows them to stand on their own feet."