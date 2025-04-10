Caelux® Wins 2025 Cleantech Breakthrough Award For Solar Technology Company Of The Year

The Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Achievements in the Global Clean Technology Industry, Speaking to Caelux's Market Leadership

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caelux® , a pioneer in utilizing perovskites to make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective, is honored to announce today that the company has been named the 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Award's Solar Technology Company of the Year . The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards is a prestigious program by Tech Breakthrough , a global platform dedicated to recognizing innovations in competitive technology sectors. Companies are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts seeking to recognize the world's most innovative organizations in the energy, climate, and clean technology industries.

The second annual CleanTech Breakthrough Award acknowledges and celebrates the notable companies, products, and individuals who are driving sustainability, innovation, achievements, and environmental consciousness in the ever-evolving clean technology, climate, and global energy sectors. Evaluation is determined by several key factors including innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact in the solar energy technology industry.

This award validates Caelux's unwavering commitment to creating solutions that make solar energy more powerful and cost-effective to enable the next generation of solar innovation. Caelux is an energy technology disruptor making significant strides to deploy industry-scale solutions through energy innovation to build US energy innovation and independence. The company focuses on how advancements in perovskite technology evolve solar power by way of efficiency, improved quality, reduced costs, and enhanced performance. Because cost is a barrier to entry for many would-be solar adopters, Caelux has provided affordable and powerful solutions, allowing for broad implementation.

"As the solar technology industry experiences rapid growth and innovation, we are incredibly honored to be named this year's CleanTech Breakthrough Award for Solar Technology Company of the Year," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux. "At Caelux, we're focused on innovation first, prioritizing AI development to contribute not only to the advancement of solar energy, but also to local workforce development and economic growth."

Caelux's groundbreaking product, Caelux® One , enables up to 30% more power and reduces installation costs by 20%. The product accelerates the proliferation of lower-cost solar panels, all while seamlessly integrating into existing photovoltaic module manufacturing processes. With Caelux One, the company provides the simplest path for silicon photovoltaic module companies to leverage advanced perovskite technology to boost their product's performance.

To learn more about Caelux, visit .

About Caelux

Caelux® 's proprietary technologies improve the performance of any new crystalline silicon module, making solar energy more powerful and cost-effective. Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux is at the forefront of the emerging science of perovskites, a special class of nanomaterials. Its flagship product, Caelux® One, is an innovative product that integrates seamlessly into existing PV module manufacturing processes, boosting performance, reducing installed costs, and accelerating the proliferation of solar. For more information, visit or connect on LinkedIn .

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Aikey

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Caelux

