SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Ready Capital

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to "stabilize" its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital's current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2025, before the market opened, Ready Capital announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, reporting fourth quarter 2024 net loss of $1.80 per share and full year 2024 net loss of $2.52 per share. The Company explained had to take "decisive actions to stabilize" its "balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our nonperforming loans in our CRE portfolio." This included, among other actions, taking $284 million in combined Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") and valuation allowances in order to mark the Company's non-performing loans to current values. The Company further revealed that its total leverage increased to "3.8x," up from the prior quarter's total leverage of "3.3x."

On this news, Ready Capital's stock price fell $1.86, or 26.8%, to close at $5.07 per share on March 3, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ready Capital's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

