Allencomm Recognized As A Top Blended Learning Content Provider By Elearning Industry

AllenComm - a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences - is named by eLearning Industry as one of the Top Content Providers for Blended Learning for 2025, earning a five-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition and a five-star rating as a leading provider of blended learning services.

The list of top blended learning content providers named by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry said: "Many modern organizations face a corporate training conundrum. ... They aren't ready to dive into the world of eLearning headfirst. Or they don't want to move their entire L&D program online. ... Blended learning brings your staffers the best of both worlds. And they still get the in-person support they need from instructors and training facilitators. ... An eLearning company specializing in blended learning expertise can improve your mixed training delivery ."

AllenComm President and CEO, was honored to accept the award and commented, "Blended learning has always been one of AllenComm's specialties, but with the introduction of AI and other revolutionary technologies, we've been able to expand our capabilities to better serve our customers. We couldn't be more pleased with the results. We look forward to finding new ways to change the game with innovative, scalable and impactful learning solutions that strategically blend modalities to meet each organization's unique needs and goals."

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

