ICI Statement On Paul Atkins's Confirmation As SEC Chairman

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric J. Pan released the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate confirming Paul Atkins as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):

"ICI congratulates Paul Atkins on his confirmation as the next SEC Chairman. He is a champion for investors and the markets, possessing a deep understanding of the critical role regulated funds play in our financial ecosystem. We hope Chairman Atkins will take swift action on policies recommended by ICI in the interest of 120 million American investors. These policies include actions that will allow funds to have both ETF and mutual fund share classes, improve access for retail fund investors to private markets strategies, and reform the fund proxy system. We also thank Mark Uyeda for his service as acting chairman. In his few months as acting chair, Uyeda acted decisively in addressing several immediate issues important to funds and making sure the SEC is in a better position to solicit input and feedback from market participants."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute

