Rubin And Rudman Elevates Lauren Dematteo To Partner

In her over eight years of practicing law, DeMatteo has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor who helps clients make informed decisions to achieve their individualized goals. Her work includes designing and implementing estate plans, guiding clients through long-term care planning and supplemental needs planning, and representing individuals and families in guardianship and conservatorship proceedings. She has specific expertise in the intricacies of elder law and the complex legal issues that come with incapacity and disability.
"We are excited to welcome Lauren into our partnership ranks," said John J. McGivney , Managing Partner at Rubin and Rudman. "She is an incredibly thoughtful, hard-working, and talented attorney who has proven herself to her clients and peers, and we look forward to her continued contributions and leadership in her new, well-deserved role."
DeMatteo is a member of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (MassNAELA), the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA), and the Boston Bar Association (BBA), where she previously co-chaired the Elder Law and Disability Section (2021-2023). She was a Class II Graduate of the New England Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estates Counsel (ACTEC). She has been named a Boston Magazine Top Lawyer for Elder Law (2022-2024), a Best Lawyer Ones to Watch® for Elder Law (2023-2025), and a Massachusetts Rising Star (2019-2024). She earned her J.D. from New England Law in 2016 and her Honors B.A., cum laude, from Saint Anselm College in 2013.
About Rubin and Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .
