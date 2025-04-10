Rubin And Rudman Elevates Lauren Dematteo To Partner

"We are excited to welcome Lauren into our partnership ranks," said John J. McGivney , Managing Partner at Rubin and Rudman. "She is an incredibly thoughtful, hard-working, and talented attorney who has proven herself to her clients and peers, and we look forward to her continued contributions and leadership in her new, well-deserved role."

DeMatteo is a member of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (MassNAELA), the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA), and the Boston Bar Association (BBA), where she previously co-chaired the Elder Law and Disability Section (2021-2023). She was a Class II Graduate of the New England Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estates Counsel (ACTEC). She has been named a Boston Magazine Top Lawyer for Elder Law (2022-2024), a Best Lawyer Ones to Watch® for Elder Law (2023-2025), and a Massachusetts Rising Star (2019-2024). She earned her J.D. from New England Law in 2016 and her Honors B.A., cum laude, from Saint Anselm College in 2013.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .