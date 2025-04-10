123Invent Inventor Develops New Strap Plates To Secure Hauling Straps (CTK-1649)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for to secure hauling straps on a low boy utility trailer," said an inventor, from Livingston, Texas, "so I invented the DEAL STRAP PLATE FOR LOW BOY TRAILER. My design can be easily adjusted as needed to secure the load."

The invention provides an effective way to secure hauling straps down on a low boy utility trailer. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional products that help tighten tie- down straps. As a result, it prevents the straps from loosening while traveling. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of low boy utility trailers with 2-3/8, 2-7/8, and angle top rails.

The DEAL STRAP PLATE FOR LOW BOY TRAILER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Perry Deal at 903-512-2502 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED