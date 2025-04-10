Substations Market Research Report 2025-2034 | Why Utilities Are Fast-Tracking Substation Upgrades Amid Soaring Power Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North American Substations Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2034, Fueled by U.S. Infrastructure Boom Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substations Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Substations Market was valued at USD 128.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 178.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.2%, driven by the increasing demand for reliable and efficient power infrastructure. As electricity consumption continues to surge worldwide, utilities and governments are investing heavily in modernizing substation infrastructure to enhance energy distribution and grid stability. The need for improved energy efficiency, integration of renewable power, and smart grid advancements are further fueling market expansion.

Technological advancements are revolutionizing substations, transforming them into more intelligent, automated, and data-driven power hubs. The transition toward digital substations is accelerating, offering utilities real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated fault detection. These features minimize downtime, optimize energy distribution, and enhance grid reliability. The global push for sustainable energy solutions has also made digital substations a strategic investment, as they support the seamless integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind into existing power grids. As a result, the digital substation segment reached USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Gas-insulated substations are gaining traction due to their compact design, superior reliability, and enhanced efficiency compared to conventional air-insulated systems. With urbanization on the rise, space constraints in metropolitan areas are prompting utilities to adopt gas-insulated technology. These substations require less land, offer improved safety features, and reduce maintenance costs, making them a preferred choice for modernizing power networks. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2034, as cities and industrial hubs seek high-performance power solutions to meet escalating electricity demands.

North America remains a key player in the global substations market, holding a 15.3% market share in 2024. The US, in particular, is witnessing significant growth in substation investments, driven by infrastructure modernization and the rapid expansion of industrial operations. In 2024, the US substations market was valued at USD 17.1 billion and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2034. The surge in power infrastructure projects, growing industrialization, and increasing reliance on data centers are major contributors to this growth. As industries expand, the demand for high-capacity electrical networks intensifies, prompting utilities to upgrade substations with advanced technologies to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, the shift toward sustainable energy is reshaping the landscape, with substations playing a critical role in managing and distributing clean power efficiently.

