Substations Market Research Report 2025-2034 | Why Utilities Are Fast-Tracking Substation Upgrades Amid Soaring Power Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$128.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$178.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid
1.4.2.2 Public
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024
4.1 Strategic dashboard
4.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Conventional
5.3 Digital
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Substation automation system
6.3 Communication network
6.4 Electrical system
6.5 Monitoring & control system
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Transmission
7.3 Distribution
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Connectivity, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 33 kV
8.3 > 33 kV to 110 kV
8.4 > 110 kV to 220 kV
8.5 > 220 kV to 550 kV
8.6 > 550 kV
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Voltage Level, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Low
9.3 Medium
9.4 High
Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Utility
10.3 Industrial
Chapter 11 Market Size and Forecast, by Category, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 New
11.3 Refurbished
Chapter 12 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million, Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 UK
12.3.2 France
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Russia
12.3.6 Spain
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Australia
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Japan
12.4.5 South Korea
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Saudi Arabia
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.3 Turkey
12.5.4 South Africa
12.5.5 Egypt
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.2 Argentina
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 ABB
13.2 Belden
13.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
13.4 Cisco Systems
13.5 Eaton
13.6 Efacec
13.7 General Electric
13.8 Hitachi Energy
13.9 L&T Electrical and Automation
13.10 Locamation
13.11 Netcontrol Group
13.12 NR Electric
13.13 Open System International
13.14 Rockwell Automation
13.15 Schneider Electric
13.16 Siemens
13.17 Sifang
13.18 Tesco Automation
13.19 Texas Instruments
