Change Of Name

10 April 2025 Dear Shareholder WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the" ICAV ")

Change of Fund Names and Index Methodology The directors of the ICAV (the“ Board of Directors ”) wish to advise you of a proposed changes to certain sub-funds of the ICAV (the“ Funds ”) to meet the requirements of EMSA's guidelines on funds' names using ESG or sustainability-related terms (the“ Guidelines ”). The Guidelines are intended to enhance investor protection where funds have names that suggest they meet certain sustainability standards. The Guidlines will apply to the Funds with effect from 21 May 2025. A. The Guidelines requirements for funds' names.

For“environmental” related-terms to be used in a fund name, the strategy of the fund must (i) meet an 80% threshold linked to the proportion of investments used to meet the environmental and social characteristics of the fund; and (ii) incorporate the exclusionary criteria for Paris-aligned Benchmarks detailed in Article 12(1)(a) – (g) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/1818 (the“ PAB Exclusions ”). For“transition” to be used in a fund name, in addition to (i) and (ii) above funds must ensure that the investments used to meet the threshold in (i) are on a are on a clear and measurable path to social or environmental transition or are made with the objective to generate a positive and measurable social or environmental impact alongside a financial return. For“sustainability-related” terms to be used in a fund name it must, in addition to meeting the requirements at (i) and (ii) above, also commit to investing meaningfully (i.e it must invest at least 50% of its assets) in sustainable investments referred to in Article 2(17) of the SFDR (" Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation "). B. Changes to Funds currently using“Transition” and“environmental” terms in their name

As the below Funds do not not incorporate the PAB exclusions, the Board of Directors have determined it appropriate to rename each Fund (each a“ Fund Name Change ” and together, the“ Fund Name Changes ”) to remove“Decarbonisation” and“Energy Transition” where relevant. Accordingly, it is proposed to rename each Fund as follows with effect from 16 April 2025 or such later date as approved by the Central Bank of Ireland (the“ Effective Date ”).

Current name New name

WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF WisdomTree Recycling UCITS ETF WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF Wisdomtree Strategic Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF

The Fund Name Changes will be reflected in updated versions of the Supplements for the Funds, as well as the Funds' KIIDs, PRIIPs KIDs and marketing materials. All other key features of the Funds will remain the same and for the avoidance of doubt, the Funds' SFDR classifications as Article 8 and investment strategies will be unchanged. Additionally, the amendments will not affect the tracking error between the Funds' performance and that of their indices.

WisdomTree, Inc is the index provider in relation to WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF. Following consultation, WisdomTree Inc has changed the name of WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals and Rare Earths Miners Index to align with the Fund Name Change described above. The Index name change will take effect on 16 April 2025.

C. Index methodology changes

As“WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF” references the term“Sustainability” in its name, the Index used by the Fund has been updated to incorporate the PAB Exclusions (the“ Index Methodology Change ”). We will be updating the "Index Description" section of the Supplement to reflect these additional exclusions required under the PAB Exclusions which have not resulted in any material change to the Fund. The Index Methodology Change will only cause a change in the underlying components of the Index on its rebalance date, being 16 May 2025. All other key features of the Fund will remain the same and for the avoidance of doubt, the Fund's SFDR classification as Article 9 will not change and the Fund's investment strategy and minimum sustainable investment commitment will be unchanged. For more information, please see the updated Index methodology at Solactive Methodology Change | Solactive WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS Index

All capitalised terms used in this notice shall bear the same meaning as the capitalised and defined terms used in the Prospectus.

Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact WisdomTree UK Limited

Yours faithfully

Director

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV