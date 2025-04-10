Change Of Name
|Current name
| New name
|WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF
|WisdomTree Recycling UCITS ETF
|WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF
|Wisdomtree Strategic Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF
The Fund Name Changes will be reflected in updated versions of the Supplements for the Funds, as well as the Funds' KIIDs, PRIIPs KIDs and marketing materials. All other key features of the Funds will remain the same and for the avoidance of doubt, the Funds' SFDR classifications as Article 8 and investment strategies will be unchanged. Additionally, the amendments will not affect the tracking error between the Funds' performance and that of their indices.
WisdomTree, Inc is the index provider in relation to WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF. Following consultation, WisdomTree Inc has changed the name of WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals and Rare Earths Miners Index to align with the Fund Name Change described above. The Index name change will take effect on 16 April 2025.
C. Index methodology changes
As“WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF” references the term“Sustainability” in its name, the Index used by the Fund has been updated to incorporate the PAB Exclusions (the“ Index Methodology Change ”). We will be updating the "Index Description" section of the Supplement to reflect these additional exclusions required under the PAB Exclusions which have not resulted in any material change to the Fund. The Index Methodology Change will only cause a change in the underlying components of the Index on its rebalance date, being 16 May 2025. All other key features of the Fund will remain the same and for the avoidance of doubt, the Fund's SFDR classification as Article 9 will not change and the Fund's investment strategy and minimum sustainable investment commitment will be unchanged. For more information, please see the updated Index methodology at Solactive Methodology Change | Solactive WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS Index
All capitalised terms used in this notice shall bear the same meaning as the capitalised and defined terms used in the Prospectus.
