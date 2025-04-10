Almond Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Rising Demand For Nutrition-Rich Foods And Popularity Of Nut Milk Fueling Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global almonds market is estimated at US$ 8.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% to attain US$ 11.48 billion by 2030.

The increasing global utilization of e-commerce retail is among the major factors pushing the growth of the market during the estimated timeline. With the rise in the utilization of e-commerce platforms, the accessibility of the consumers in purchasing high-quality almonds increases. Almonds offers its applications across multiple sectors, especially in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. In the pharmaceutical sector, the nut is utilized for the therapies of constipation, polyuria, facial paralysis, and leprosy, among others.

A key trend contributing to this growth is the rising adoption of almond milk, particularly within the plant-based and vegan milk sector. According to AgFunderNews, almond milk sales in the United States reached $1.55 billion in July 2024, reflecting substantial year-on-year growth. Similarly, the Good Food Institute's Germany Plant-based Foods Retail Report highlighted that almond milk sales in Germany accounted for 18% of the market in 2023, up from 17% in 2022. This upward trend underscores the growing preference for almond milk as a dairy alternative, driven by its nutritional benefits and alignment with vegan and lactose-free diets.

North America, particularly the United States, plays a pivotal role in the global almond market as the world's largest almond producer. The country's advanced agricultural technology, government support, fertile soil, and favorable climate conditions have enabled rapid growth in almond production. California, the leading almond-producing state, alone meets 80% of global almond demand. According to the Almond Board of California, the state is home to over 7,600 almond farms, with 70% of these farms spanning 40 hectares or more. This robust production capacity solidifies the region's dominance in the global almond market.

In summary, the combination of rising demand for nutrition-rich foods, the growing popularity of almond milk, and the United States' leadership in almond production highlights the significant opportunities within this market for business leaders and stakeholders.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Atlas Almonds, South Valley Farms, Harris Family Enterprises, Western Nut Company, BAPU Almonds among others:

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes: