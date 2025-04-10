3 NJIT Colleges Are Among US News 'Best Graduate Schools'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, N.J., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest graduate studies rankings from U.S. News & World Report highlight the national standing of New Jersey Institute of Technology in the fields of engineering, computer science and now business.

NJIT's Newark College of Engineering (NCE) ranks No. 85 on the publication's list of the Best Engineering Schools in the U.S. - the tenth consecutive year the NCE has made the top 100.

"NJIT's firm position in the national rankings reflects our ongoing dedication to academic excellence, innovative research and the success of our graduate students," said Moshe Kam, dean of NCE.

NCE offers more than 30 master's and Ph.D. programs that blend classroom instruction with lab research and other hands-on experiences, as epitomized by NJIT's 21,000-square-foot Makerspace , the largest such facility in New Jersey.

The college's national ranking coincides with its strong graduate programs in various engineering disciplines, including civil, biomedical, mechanical, materials and electrical, with environmental touting the highest program jump (+5) compared to last year.

NJIT's Ying Wu College of Computing (YWCC) ranks No. 80 in the Best Computer Science Graduate School list, rising six places over last year and 11 places since 2023.

"Our college's continued rise in the rankings reflects our commitment to not only academic excellence but also to expanding access and opportunity in computer science," said Jamie Payton, dean of YWCC. "We're actively working to broaden participation and create pathways for all students, including those from historically underrepresented groups. This recognition from U.S. News & World Report reinforces the impact of our efforts to foster a diverse, dynamic and talented computing community."

YWCC offers graduate degrees in several pivotal fields, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science, that are available through flexible learning options on-campus, online and at NJIT's Jersey City location.

Furthermore, NJIT's graduate business programs have entered the rankings at No. 115 on the list of Best Business Schools, following an earlier accolade from U.S. News & World Report that put the Martin Tuchman School of Management (MTSM) programs in excellent national standing.

"We have made great strides in sharpening our graduate-level offerings, which include the launch of our Tech MBA ," said Oya Tukel, dean of MTSM. "Students who come through this program walk away as technology-savvy business leaders."

