Single-Cell Omics Emerging Technologies And Markets Report 2025: 10X Genomics, Thermo Fisher & Illumina Lead $9.1 Billion Single-Cell Omics Market By 2029

The report highlights the current and future market potential of single-cell genomics and proteomics and a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029, including a competitive environment and product analysis. The report provides market estimates and forecasts for single-cell genomics and proteomics based on analysis type, application, end user and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into single-cell genomics, single-cell epigenomics and single-cell transcriptomics.
The market is categorized as academic and research organizations, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and applied markets and clinical laboratories based on end user. The market is segmented into stem cell biology, oncology, immunology, microbiology and others based on application.
The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. By geography, the market has been organized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
The North American region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World includes South America and the Middle East and Africa. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, and forecast for 2029.
The Report Includes
43 data tables and 59 additional tables An overview of the global markets and emerging technologies for single-cell genomics and proteomics Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of and forecast for the overall market for single-cell genomics and proteomics, and quantification of the market potential by analysis type, application, end user and region Description of cell isolation technologies, including flow cytometry, laser capture microscopy and micromanipulation, and sample preparation technologies, including microfluidics and whole genome amplification/pre-amplification Coverage of NGS, qPCR/PCR, microarrays, mass spectrometry and microfluidics Discussion of the major market dynamics and shifts, and the regulations, industry challenges, and macroeconomic factors that will affect the single-cell genomics and proteomics market over the coming years Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in single-cell genomics and proteomics technology A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages Insight into industry structure, competitive landscape, clinical trials and ongoing research activity Profiles of the major players, including 10x Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., BD and Merck KGaA
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 129
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $9.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 17.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances Drivers of Growth Segmental Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Market Potential in Drug Discovery Supply Chain Raw Materials Suppliers Manufacturers Distributors End Users Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Animal Testing Alternatives Personalized Medicine Market Restraints
Lack of Standardization Complexity of multi-Organ-on-a-Chip Market Challenges
High Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise Few Applications in Clinical Stages Market Opportunities
Partnerships within Pharmaceutical Companies Unexplored Tissue and Disease Models
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
U.S. European Union China Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Takeaways Body-on-a-Chip AI and Predictive Modeling 3D Printing Automation and Continuous Monitoring
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown
Products and Services Organ Chips Devices Software Services Market Analysis by Application
Drug Discovery and Development Toxicological Research Physiological Model Development Market Analysis by End User
Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes Cosmetics Companies Other End Users Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Competitive Analysis Partnerships M&A Activity Funding Patent Landscape Patent Review by Jurisdiction
Company Profiles
10x Genomics Agilent Technologies Inc. BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bio-Techne Bruker F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Illumina Inc. Merck KGaA Promega Corp. QIAGEN Sartorius AG Standard BioTools Tecan Trading AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
