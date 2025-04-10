Sift Expands Partner Program To Deliver Identity Trust Across Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Program Momentum for the AI-Powered Fraud Platform Now Offers Multiple Partnership Categories and New Partner Portal

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses, today announced a significant update to its Partner Program, designed to support partners in transforming digital risk into revenue opportunities.

On the heels of major program investments including appointing Leslie Lorenco as VP of Channel Sales, the Sift Partner Program now includes multiple partnership categories and deeper ways for partners to engage with Sift. Each partner category is aligned with prescribed annual sales revenue goals, technical capabilities, and product certifications:



Influence Partners : Channel experts who can refer customers to Sift, earning revenue by connecting businesses with cutting-edge fraud prevention without complex sales processes.

Authorized Resellers : Technology partners who directly sell Sift products, generating customer demand and expanding the platform's reach across diverse market segments. Service Providers : Strategic implementation experts who use deep technical knowledge to help customers optimize Sift's fraud decisioning capabilities, turning complex identity signals into actionable insights.



"Our go-to-market partners seek alignment with market leaders who can solve the risk-revenue equation," said Leslie Lorenco, VP of Global Channel Sales at Sift. "Sift's platform addresses the spectrum of consumer journey fraud challenges-from account takeover to payment fraud-with identity trust at the core for hundreds of global brands. Our expanded partner program creates a clear on-ramp for partners to tap into a rapidly expanding $40B fraud prevention market while delivering measurable value to their customers."

Key program highlights include:



Dedicated partner support with direct access to Partner Managers and Sales Engineering resources

Comprehensive marketing tools, including co-branded collateral and Market Development Funds

Extensive technical training and certification programs

Access to Sift product demo environments and sandbox technologies Collaborative sales systems including deal registration and referral programs



"Online fraud continues to evolve and challenge businesses of all sizes,” said John Lunn, CEO and founder at payment orchestration platform Gr4vy.“Sift brings deep expertise and a strong reputation in the fraud prevention space. Their technology and support have helped us to deliver greater value to our customers."

Partners can learn more and apply to the program by visiting the Sift Partner Portal here .

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact :

Victor White

VP, Corporate Marketing

