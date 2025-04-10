Ezassi Releases New Insights On Navigating Tariff Challenges Through Strategic And Tactical Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Balancing strategic and tactical innovation is crucial for businesses to effectively navigate the challenges posed by escalating tariffs.

- Jennifer Creech, CEO, Ezassi

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ezassi, a leading provider of innovation management solutions, today released new insights exploring how businesses are responding to escalating global tariffs with a blend of strategic and tactical innovation approaches.

Recent studies show that 48% of global supply chain leaders cite tariffs and trade barriers as their most pressing challenge. With new U.S. tariffs, including a 125% duty on Chinese electronics imports, companies are facing increased operational costs and supply chain disruptions.

To address these challenges, Ezassi outlines how organizations are leveraging both strategic and tactical innovation. Strategic innovation includes long-term initiatives such as shifting manufacturing to countries with favorable trade agreements, diversifying suppliers, and adopting alternative, locally sourced materials. In contrast, tactical innovation focuses on short-term, adaptive actions like renegotiating supplier contracts, increasing production efficiency, and adjusting pricing models.

“In a tariff-affected world, the best companies blend strategic vision with tactical execution,” said Jennifer Creech, CEO of Ezassi.“Strategic without tactical is just dreaming; tactical without strategic is just reacting.”

To learn more about how strategic and tactical innovations can help businesses mitigate tariff impacts, visit:

About Ezassi

Ezassi is a pioneer in innovation management software, helping organizations accelerate technology discovery, streamline idea management, and drive transformative outcomes. The company's solutions support open innovation initiatives across industries including energy, aerospace, and consumer goods.

