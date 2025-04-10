Gaming Meets Joy: INNOCN Introduces The 25G2S, A New Way To Enhance Every Gaming Experience

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INNOCN , a leader in display technology, has announced the release of the 25G2S , a 24.5-inch WQHD gaming monitor designed to improve gaming performance and visual clarity. Built with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time, the 25G2S is engineered to support responsive gameplay and immersive visuals for gamers seeking a competitive edge.Fast Refresh Rate and Responsive GameplayThe INNOCN 25G2S features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT response time, providing gamers with smooth gameplay and minimal motion blur. These specifications are optimized for fast-paced competitive gaming, where every millisecond counts. Adaptive-Sync technology further reduces screen tearing, ensuring smooth transitions between frames and enhancing overall gaming performance.Enhanced Color Accuracy and Display ResolutionWith a WQHD resolution of 2560×1440 and an IPS panel, the 25G2S offers vibrant and consistent image quality with wide viewing angles. It covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, providing gamers with rich, true-to-life visuals. HDR support improves contrast and brightness, bringing additional depth to images and enhancing the overall gaming experience.Next-Gen Console CompatibilityThe INNOCN 25G2S is compatible with next-gen gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, featuring two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 for native 1440p resolution at 240Hz. The built-in 2W speakers offer basic audio, while the Private Audio Zone improves headphone sound for a more immersive experience.Comfort During Long Gaming SessionsThe 25G2S includes several features to enhance comfort during extended gaming sessions. A Blue Light Filter and Flicker-Free technology help reduce eye strain, while the adjustable brightness and color temperature settings ensure an optimal viewing experience in various lighting conditions. The monitor also offers ergonomic tilt adjustments and VESA mounting compatibility for flexible installation.Thoughtful, Ergonomic DesignDesigned with both performance and aesthetics in mind, the INNOCN 25G2S features an ergonomic stand that allows users to adjust the monitor to their preferred viewing angle. Its sleek, modern design fits seamlessly into any gaming or work environment.The INNOCN 25G2S is now available on Amazon , providing gamers with a high-performance monitor at an affordable price.Special Launch PromotionRegular Price: Promotion Code: 25G2S240HZ (Save $130)Final Price: Product Link:Whether gaming on PC or console, the INNOCN 25G2S offers advanced features and performance-all for under $200. It's the ideal upgrade for gamers looking to enhance their setup and experience smoother, more immersive gameplay.About INNOCNINNOCN is dedicated to redefining display technology with high-performance monitors designed for creative professionals, business users, and gamers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, INNOCN continues to deliver industry-leading display solutions for those who demand the best. The company is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance user experiences in gaming, professional computing, and beyond. Keep innovating with INNOCN.Media Contact:Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)Official Website:Marketing Email Address: ...

