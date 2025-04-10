Leading EU Cybersecurity Provider Cuts Threat Processing Time By 50% With ANY.RUN

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Expertware, a leading IT security provider in the European Union, partnered with ANY , a developer of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence services, to accelerate threat analysis and ensure faster response. The outcome, as reported by the company Cyber Intelligence Operations Lead, is a 50% reduction in malware investigation time.

About Expertware

Expertware delivers over 18 years of cybersecurity and Security Operations Center (SOC) expertise. The company has completed over 500 projects for major clients in banking, retail, telecom, and other sectors across Europe.

How Expertware Improved Response Time with ANY

Expertware replaced time-consuming manual setups with ANY's Interactive Sandbox. This shift has enabled real-time analysis of threats like phishing campaigns and infostealers, cutting time on IOC extraction and malware investigations by over 50%.

The company uses ANY's products for:

· Malware investigations to observe malicious behavior, network indicators, and potential dropper actions.

· Phishing analysis to see how attachments or malicious scripts are executed within a controlled environment.

· Indicator extraction and mapping to see the full scope of cyber attacks and collect actionable insights.

· Training & collaboration to facilitate analysis and help junior analysts develop their skills.

About ANY

ANY supports over 15,000 organizations across industries such as banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and technology, helping them build stronger and more resilient cybersecurity operations. ANY's cloud-based Interactive Sandbox helps companies analyze threats in Windows, Linux, and Android VMs in under 40 seconds. Paired with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, it expands businesses' threat identification and detection capabilities, driving faster response, and proactive security.

