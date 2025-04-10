SS&C ALPS Advisors Launches Electrification Infrastructure ETF

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC ), has partnered with Ladenburg Thalmann Index, LLC to launch the ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (Nasdaq: ELFY ) (the "Fund").

"Government and Industry in the United States are committing to a multi-decade investment in electrification infrastructure, creating one of the most durable investment themes in today's market," said Laton Spahr,* Portfolio Manager and President of SS&C ALPS Advisors.

The Fund provides exposure to publicly listed mid- and large-capitalization companies positioned to benefit from electrification (the process of charging, equipping, supplying or operating with electricity, or the conversion of a machine or system to the use of electrical power).

Michael Gideon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Index, LLC, comments, "We are thrilled to partner with SS&C ALPS Advisors on this unique investment offering and look forward to working with them on future products."

Mark McLain, Chief Index Officer and Managing Member of Ladenburg Thalmann Index, LLC, added, "We are in the early innings of a seismic shift in United States electricity demand growth. ELFY provides investors with an equal-weighted, sector-diverse vehicle to participate alongside the companies powering the electrification of America for years to come."

Fund Objective: the ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of the Ladenburg Thalmann Electrification Infrastructure Index (LTELFYX).

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Fund is new and has limited operating history.

* Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

The Fund invests in companies that are involved in conventional and alternative electricity generation, transmission, and distribution and technological solutions, as well as the development of grid infrastructure and smart grid technologies. General risks include the general state of the economy, intense competition, consolidation, domestic and international politics and excess capacity.

The Fund seeks to track the underlying index, which itself may have concentration in certain regions, economies, countries, markets, industries or sectors. Underperformance or increased risk in such concentrated areas may result in underperformance or increased risk in the Fund.

The Fund may be subject to risks relating to its investment in Canadian securities. Investments in securities of Canadian issuers involve risks and special considerations not typically associated with investments in the US securities markets and can make investments in the Fund more volatile and potentially less liquid than other types of investments.

Investing in securities of medium capitalization companies involves greater risk than customarily is associated with investing in larger, more established companies. The large capitalization companies in which the Fund invests may underperform other segments of the equity market or the equity market as a whole.

The Fund employs a "passive management" - or indexing - investment approach and seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund is not "actively" managed. Therefore, it would not necessarily sell or buy a security unless that security is removed from or added to the underlying index, respectively.

Ladenburg Thalmann Electrification Infrastructure Index: designed to track the performance of US-listed large- and mid-capitalization companies in subsectors of the economy that are likely to benefit most consistently from the process of charging, equipping, supplying or operating with electricity, or the conversion of a machine or system to the use of electrical power ("electrification"). One may not invest directly in an index.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., registered investment adviser with the SEC, is the investment adviser to the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with Osaic Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Ladenburg Thalmann Index, LLC).

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured . No Bank Guarantee . May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $28.62 billion under management as of March 31, 2025, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit .

About Ladenburg Thalmann Index, LLC

Ladenburg Thalmann Index was created to be a resource for thematic index-based concepts built with all-investor classes in mind. Home to the newly established Ladenburg Thalmann Electrification Infrastructure Index (LTELFYX), our mission is to create investor focused indices that are transparent and backed by extensive industry data and research.

