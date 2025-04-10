New Report From CFG: While Tariffs Crash Markets, Illegal Gambling Bleeds Billions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report reveals that 88% of U.S. online audiences are exposed to illegal gambling content, across platforms including search, social media, streaming, and apps. Despite the growth of legalized online sports betting and casino offerings in several states, illegal operators continue to outperform legal brands through price, product range, and aggressive promotions.

Major events like the Super Bowl, March Madness, Copa America, and the Olympics in 2024 acted as recruitment gateways, driving spikes in traffic and allowing illegal operators to cross-sell profitable casino products and capture more of every consumer dollar. Product choice across illegals enhances their status to consumers as one-stop gambling shops: illegals feature all products in all states, including casino and popular predictor marketplaces which illegals have hijacked to feature events such as election and tariffs betting alongside sports and financials.

Derek Webb, founder of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, comments:

"US legalization of internet gambling without a gameplan to tackle the illegal sector has been an unmitigated disaster. In California, where online gambling is illegal, the total population loss per capita for 2024 is $141. In comparison with New Jersey, where online sports and casino gambling are legal, the illegal loss per capita on sports is $103 and on casino is $169, being a total of $272, nearly twice as much as in California.

Any pundit, commentator, legislator, regulator, lawyer or lobbyist selling legalization alone as a cure for illegal online gambling should be ashamed."

Ismail Vali, Founder and CEO of Yield Sec, added:

"Let's not pin this on gambling regulators alone. Their job is to supervise the licensed industry, not to chase criminals who never applied for a license. Illegal gambling is everyone's problem - operators, law enforcement, media companies, social platforms, and governments all have a role to play.

At Yield Sec, we show every legal stakeholder how to identify, expose, and remove crime from the marketplace - because until that happens, it's your money that's being stolen. For America in 2025, it's time to kick crime out of online gambling."

Key findings in the Campaign for Fairer Gambling U.S.A National 2024 Report:



917 illegal online gambling operators actively targeting U.S. users, compared to just 95 legal ones

668 affiliates promoting illegal online gambling operators, versus 106 promoting legal brands

88% of U.S. online audiences are exposed to illegal gambling content

Illegal operators generated $67.1 billion in revenue in 2024, compared to $23 billion by legal operators Illegal gambling revenue grew by 64% year-on-year, nearly double the growth of the legal sector (36%)

Yield Sec warns that 2025 marks a tipping point in the U.S. online gambling marketplace, unless actions are taken now against crime. CFG is calling on legislators, regulators, and all industry leaders to work together to protect consumers, safeguard state revenues, and curb crime. It's time to stop the steal across American online gambling.

About The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG):

The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) exists to advance a politically bipartisan and scientifically evidenced agenda of gambling reform. CFG will be active across America because the nationwide debate over gambling needs more balance and trustworthy data. For more information, visit:



About Yield Sec:

Yield Sec, short for yield security, is a technical intelligence platform monitoring all audience activity across gambling, streaming, crypto and consumer goods to see the total online marketplace - both legal and illegal. Yield Sec delivers analysis, actions and recommendations to ensure online stakeholders make the money they should - and are not stolen from by crime.



