Prezent Taps Janet Dorling To Join Board And Fuel The Next Wave Of AI Innovation In Biopharma

The strategic appointment is set to accelerate Prezent's ambitious AI roadmap and boost its proprietary 3-in-1 AI presentation agent across the biopharmaceutical industry

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent, the enterprise-grade AI platform for business presentations, today announced the strategic appointment of Janet Dorling to its Board of Directors.

As Senior Vice President at Gilead Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for serious diseases, Dorling brings 25+ years of leadership experience across both startups and large-scale enterprises. Her global purview and deep expertise in the complex biotech and pharma landscape will be invaluable as Prezent continues its mission to solve one of the most costly problems in business today: ineffective communication.

Dorling has led global teams covering more than 150 countries and currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Robinson Life Science, Business, and Entrepreneurship Program at the University of California, Berkeley. She holds a BS in Molecular and Cellular Biology and a Master's in Pharmacology and Cancer Biology and an MBA.

"I've seen firsthand how much time and money organizations can waste on ineffective communication," Dorling said. "In biopharma, where the stakes are so high, clarity and speed can't be optional-they're essential. The intelligent and contextually aware platform that Prezent has created is a total reinvention for how companies scale compelling, consistent messaging across the enterprise. Life sciences companies spend hundreds of millions on agencies and consultancies to do work that can easily be done with Prezent's platform. Software-plus-services solutions like Prezent offer a smarter, more scalable alternative. I'm incredibly excited to join the Board and help bring this solution to more teams across the industry - and eventually, many others"

Dorling's connection to Prezent is rooted in years of firsthand experience with its platform. She initially used Prezent's Overnight Prezentations service as an executive. She has since embraced the broader software suite-including the company's newly launched AI agent, Astrid -citing significant time savings, improved quality, and more strategic storytelling as key benefits.

"This is about freeing teams to focus on the story, not the slide design," Dorling said. "Prezent gives you time back. It empowers better decisions, clearer communication, and ultimately better outcomes-for the business and the patients we serve."

"Janet is the exact kind of leader every company dreams of having on its Board," said Rajat Mishra , Founder and CEO of Prezent. "She deeply understands the nuances of biopharma, sees the impact Prezent can have across functions and regions, and brings an operator's perspective to scaling adoption. We're thrilled to have her on this journey with us."

Dorling's appointment marks the latest milestone in Prezent's ambitious roadmap to transform organizational productivity and boost performance by tackling the pervasive challenges that stem from poor business communication.

The startup recently raised an additional $20 million in funding, bringing their total funding to $45 Million. The investment will help expand Astrid -the first-of-its-kind contextually intelligent AI tool for business presentations-into new industries and geographies to address widespread productivity issues across the enterprise market.

The AI, in combination with personalization by company, team and individuals, enables teams to create highly effective presentations that are audience-specific, brand-consistent and contextually intelligent.

With Astrid, Prezent has become a complete solution for all enterprise presentation needs, offering both "do-it-yourself" Prezent AI software and "do-it-for-you" expert services.

"Every company has presentation needs. But the cost of poor or inefficient communication is especially steep in healthcare because our work is directly tied to public health," Dorling said. "In many roles throughout my career, when I saw the spend on communication and presentations with external agencies-it was eye-opening. We were pouring resources into something that should've been done internally faster with more consistency and scalability. Prezent is the only platform I've seen that solves this problem with clarity and innovation-while also reducing the heavy dependence on costly services. I believe in the product. I believe in the mission. And I believe in the team."

About Prezent

Prezent is the enterprise-grade AI platform transforming business presentations and communication. Powered by Astrid-a contextually intelligent AI that leverages industry-specific Specialized Presentation Models (SPMs) and personalization at the company, team, and individual levels-Prezent enables organizations to create compelling, brand-aligned presentations while saving 90% of their time and reducing reliance on costly agencies. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises, Prezent offers both "do-it-yourself" AI-powered software and "do-it-for-you" expert services, helping streamline effective communication at scale. For more information, visit

