Open World Expands Leadership Team With Three New Executive Hires To Drive Growth And Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open World, the premier strategic partner for gaming publishers, brands and content creators, is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of three new executive roles as part of a broader move to build out key product verticals. Joining the company are powerhouse hires Adam Dempsky as Senior Vice President of Creator Programs, Kerri Norton as Executive Vice President of Research & Data Analytics and Bryanna Goecke as Executive Vice President of Brand Sales.

Together, they will lead efforts to build and scale Open World's offerings across creator-driven marketing campaigns, data-driven behavioral analytics and full-spectrum commercial strategy, enabling Open World to tactically support partners throughout the entirety of their marketing funnel.

"These new additions to the team are a huge level-up in our ability to deliver unparalleled insights, pitch and execute on new strategies for brands to access broader gaming and entertainment consumer communities, and really empower brands to make smarter, data-driven choices when selecting creator partners," said Chris Hopper, Chief Operating Officer of Loaded Holdings, the parent company of Open World. "Their leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of Open World's evolution."

As SVP of Creator Programs, Adam Dempsky will lead Open World's Creator Programs vertical, designed to offer an end-to-end solution for scalable creator campaigns through a robust, custom-built dataset.

"We're leveraging a unique powerhouse of data across every corner of the social space, even beyond gaming, to make the most impactful and effective decisions for our clients when it comes to influencer selection," said Dempsky. "Stepping into this role, my goal is to develop proprietary tools and services that will allow clients to build and manage sustainable creator programs for their game, publisher, or brand."

Kerri Norton will spearhead the Behavior Analytics vertical, delivering always-on consumer insights by harnessing the power of endemic and emerging game platforms and communities.

"Behavior Analytics is the foundation of smart marketing decisions," Norton says. "By leveraging our global dataset of more than a million gamers, we are building tools and products to fill current gaps in audience behaviors, the player journey and competitive intelligence to provide our clients the real-time fuel and confidence to make smarter and faster decisions - before, during and after game launch."

With a proven track record and experience in building strategic programs with marketers, Bryanna Goecke will represent Open World in the marketplace, helping fuel the push toward authentic commercialization.

"Gaming is not just a niche, but a powerful and highly impactful channel through which brands can reach a highly coveted consumer base," said Goecke. "We have all of the tools and expertise to be a great strategic partner to brands and agencies that are looking to enter this space."

These product verticals complement the community management offering Open World launched in 2024 to offer an integrated and data-driven approach to endemic and non-endemic brand building. Dempsky, Norton and Goecke's announcements come on the heels of J Eatedali's recent appointment as President of Open World.

With this expanded leadership team, Open World is reinforcing its commitment to data-backed decision-making, creator-led storytelling and gaming-first community engagement, cementing its position as the go-to strategic partner for brands and publishers looking to make an impact in gaming.

"This team is poised to redefine how companies engage with the gaming ecosystem," J Eatedali, President of Open World says. "With the addition of Bryanna, Adam, and Kerri, Open World is pushing full steam ahead with our core strengths."

About Open World

Open World is Loaded Holdings' marketing and data consultancy, offering community management, market research, and creator program solutions. Clients include Gillette, Spotify, Amazon, Scopely, Riot Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Learn more at weareopenworld .

