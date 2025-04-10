Orange Orchard Earns Top Honors For Public Service Campaign In 2025 Merit Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The PR agency won the award based on its work with The Orangutan Project (TOP), an Australian-based non-profit organization founded in 1998 to protect orangutans and their habitats. Since 2019, Orange Orchard has helped TOP expand its reach into the United States and Canada so it could grow its donor base.

"Working with such a phenomenal organization like The Orangutan Project and promoting all the good they do for orangutans is already a reward," said Orange Orchard founder and CEO Heather Ripley. "But being honored for the work the team here at Orange Orchard has put into boosting TOP's brand recognition is especially meaningful because it illustrates the reason we do what we do. Bringing awareness to animal welfare and conservation efforts around the world is why Orange Orchard exists, and we're humbled to be recognized for our work."

After bringing Orange Orchard on board to raise its awareness level, TOP has appeared in several North American news outlets, including People , Salon, One Green Planet, Animals Today Radio, and Conservation Magazine. The PR agency was also responsible for securing an interview with TOP's founder, Leif Cocks, on Canadian CTV News in Vancouver.

The coverage increased TOP's donations by more than $2 million and allowed them to fund conservation projects that protected nearly 12,000 orangutans in nearly 2 million acres of land during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Created in 2022, the Merit Awards are designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve. The Merit Awards acknowledges companies that have contributed to the continued growth of their markets worldwide. Currently, there are seven awards programs that are open to all organizations operating within each of the categories.

The Merit Awards' judges include respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators and the Merit Awards staff. Each submission is carefully read, reviewed and judged based on the content and/or materials provided.

Inspired by her love for animals, Ripley founded Orange Orchard, a division of Ripley PR, in 2018 to promote and advocate for animal-friendly brands. The company has a proven track record of getting results on behalf of animal-friendly organizations and providing a range of services that include corporate communications, brand promotion, media relations, and more.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency using a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard was established to promote animal-friendly products, brands and initiatives.

About the Merit Awards

