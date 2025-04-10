Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Roofing Underlayment Paper (OSK-1041)
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a roofer and wanted to create an improved roofing underlayment paper product that would provide a quick and reliable reference for nail penetration through the material," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the FEL PLEX. My design would also serve as a multi-functional component for waterproofing."
The patent-pending invention provides a new synthetic roofing underlayment paper. In doing so, it ensures proper spacing for nail penetration. As a result, it increases efficiency and accuracy. It also eliminates guesswork. The invention features a reliable and waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for roofing contractors.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-1041, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
