123Invent Inventor Develops New Transition Lens For Mobile Device (CTK-1617)

PITTSBURGH , April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smartphone camera lens protector equipped with advanced transition technology to ensure flawless photos and ideal lighting conditions for every shot," said an inventor, from Kathleen, Ga., "so I invented the TRANSITION LENS FOR MOBILE DEVICE. My design dynamically adapts based on brightness of the sunlight for balanced exposure and enhanced clarity."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to take photos using a smartphone. In doing so, it would automatically adjust to varying sunlight levels. As a result, it eliminates bright midday sun, overexposure, and unflattering shadows. It also enables you to capture stunning images that truly reflect the beauty of the subject. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for smartphone owners.

The TRANSITION LENS FOR MOBILE DEVICE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Sheldon Brown at 954-993-6770 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

