Governor Whitmer Issues Executive Directive To Boost Skills Training And Higher Education Enrollment For Young Men

Michigan's directive supports statewide College Promise program's ongoing commitment to educational and economic opportunity

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to increase access to skills training and higher education for young men. The directive, which was signed at a College Promise convening at Oakland Community College, underscores Michigan's ongoing commitment to providing greater educational access and economic opportunity, which the Governor highlighted in her recent State of the State address.

The directive empowers the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) and the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to conduct targeted outreach to men across the state and inform them about programs and resources that can support them as they pursue skills training and higher education. Studies indicate that educational disparities that affect men and boys could begin as early as preschool and continue throughout students' lives. Resources and programs specifically designed to address the needs of this population will contribute to long-term economic opportunity and prosperity for individuals and families across Michigan.

Rosye Cloud, interim Chief Executive Officer of College Promise, praised the directive, saying, "We cannot undervalue the critical role young men play in the economy. Michiganders are taking proactive steps to ensure that employers are connected with skilled talent, strengthening both families and communities in the process. That includes ensuring young men have access to affordable, high-quality education and workforce training-through initiatives like College Promise-so they can gain the skills, credentials, and support they need to succeed in today's economy and beyond."

This initiative is part of a broader bipartisan movement where governors are leading the charge to increase economic opportunities and support the growing demand for skilled talent. The Michigan directive will activate partnerships between the state government, educational institutions, and workforce development organizations. It also calls for better leveraging data to coordinate government resources for male students-including fathers-to meet their basic needs and support their mental health, education, and workforce development goals.

"Here in Michigan, we have been working hard to reduce costs and make it easier for folks to achieve their goals," said Governor Whitmer. "But too many men don't have the resources they need to succeed. That's why I'm proud to sign this executive order that will ensure more Michiganders are aware of and can access key programs that will lower the cost of education, ensuring more men can get a good paying job and put more money back in their pockets. I'll keep working with anyone to make sure that everyone can make it in Michigan. Together, let's get it done."

The Governor's action builds on Michigan's existing statewide Promise program, Community College Guarantee, one of 38 similar statewide programs across the country. These programs provide students with no-to-low-cost access to community colleges and statewide training programs, enhancing student success and expanding economic opportunities.

Earlier this week, College Promise announced a new initiative to develop evidence-based recommendations for similar programs nationwide. The project will leverage data from six states with legislative mandates to collect data on student parents, including Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Oregon, Texas, and California.

"College Promise is committed to expanding economic opportunity for all Americans by increasing access to credentials of value, in-demand training, and affordable pathways for degrees. Promise programs offer students support systems they need to succeed," said Cloud.

"We work with states, employers, higher education institutions, and sector leaders to align educational pathways with the skills and credentials most needed for the workforce of the future. The directive Governor Whitmer signed today helps Michigan do just that. This is one of the first such efforts to provide life-changing opportunities to people and communities nationwide, which we hope will spur similar efforts nationwide."

About College Promise

College Promise is a national, nonpartisan, non-profit organization that aims to ensure all students in the United States can access the education, training and, support necessary to achieve their educational and economic aspirations. Founded in 2015, College Promise has grown to a network of more than 450 Promise Programs (+730%) in all 50 states, aligned to more than 1,700 colleges and universities. College Promise works with organizations nationwide to provide scholarships covering tuition, fees, and other educational costs, along with essential support services that equip students to succeed on their college and career journeys. For more information about College Promise and its mission, visit collegepromise .

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Meyer Ι 843.408.8645

[email protected]

Michelle Cooper Ι 516.241.9063

[email protected]

SOURCE College Promise

