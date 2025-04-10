(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biosensors - Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biosensors Market was valued at USD 30.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 58.5 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes, and the increasing demand for real-time, accurate diagnostic tools.

Governments and research institutions are investing in the development of innovative biosensors to enhance healthcare efficiency. In addition, technological advancements, miniaturization, and digital integration are fueling demand across various sectors, including medical diagnostics, biomedicine, food safety, and environmental monitoring. The growing focus on personalized medicine and point-of-care testing further accelerates the market. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health monitoring and the availability of portable biosensors are also contributing to market expansion, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The biosensors market is categorized based on type into wearable and non-wearable biosensors. The non-wearable segment, which generated USD 19.3 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Non-wearable biosensors are integrated into diagnostic devices, particularly those used in point-of-care testing, offering advantages such as ease of use, high accuracy, and immediate diagnostic results without continuous user interaction. These biosensors are widely used in hospitals and laboratories, enhancing workflow efficiency and patient care.

Based on technology, the market is divided into electrochemical, optical, thermal, piezoelectric, and other biosensors. The electrochemical segment held the largest revenue share of 41.6%, amounting to USD 12.5 billion in 2023. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, is driving demand for electrochemical biosensors due to their high sensitivity, specificity, and rapid response times. These biosensors are essential in glucose monitoring devices, cardiac biomarker detection systems, and point-of-care testing tools, enabling early detection and effective disease management.

The market is further segmented based on application, including blood glucose testing, cholesterol testing, blood gas analysis, drug discovery, pregnancy testing, infectious disease testing, and other uses. The blood glucose testing segment accounted for USD 12.6 billion in 2023, fueled by rising diabetes cases globally. The demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices and portable biosensors is increasing, allowing individuals to track glucose levels conveniently and manage their condition effectively.

By end-use, the market is divided into point-of-care testing, home healthcare diagnostics, research laboratories, and other users. The point-of-care testing segment generated USD 15.3 billion in 2023. These biosensors provide rapid results, enabling timely medical decisions, particularly in emergency care settings. The rising adoption of portable biosensors in home healthcare and ambulatory settings is further supporting market growth.

In terms of regional analysis, North America accounted for USD 10.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2032. The United States led the regional market with USD 9.5 billion in 2023, driven by a high prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for biosensor-based diagnostic solutions. Despite regulatory challenges, continuous advancements and government support are fostering market expansion.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $58.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing application of biosensors in medical field

3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes, globally

3.2.1.3 High demand for portable biosensors in Asia-Pacific and Europe

3.2.1.4 Increasing technological advancements

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory scenario

3.2.2.2 High cost of product development

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technological landscape

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2032 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Wearable

5.3 Non-wearable

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2032 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Electrochemical

6.3 Optical

6.4 Thermal

6.5 Piezoelectric

6.6 Other technologies

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Applications, 2021-2032 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Blood glucose testing

7.3 Cholesterol testing

7.4 Blood gas analysis

7.5 Pregnancy testing

7.6 Drug discovery

7.7 Infectious disease testing

7.8 Other applications

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Point of care testing

8.3 Home healthcare diagnostics

8.4 Research laboratories

8.5 Other end use

Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Switzerland

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 ARKRAY

10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.4 Biosensors International Group

10.5 Dexcom

10.6 Danaher Corporation

10.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10.8 Masimo Corporation

10.9 Nova Biomedical

10.10 Platinum Equity Advisors

10.11 PHC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

10.12 Pinnacle Technology

10.13 Siemens Healthineers

10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.15 Trividia Health

