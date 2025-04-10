Rackspace Technology Launches Openstack Flex Delivering Simple, Secure, Enterprise-Grade On-Demand Cloud Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New multi-tenant infrastructure-as-a-service empowers organizations to modernize with high-performance, license-free cloud service that alleviates vendor lock-in concerns

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid and AI solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace OpenStack Flex, an Enterprise-ready, on-demand, shared cloud service providing secure and open Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Rackspace OpenStack Flex service includes 24x7 expert support and fully monitored and maintained infrastructure to facilitate adoption and ongoing applications operations, helping to bridge the gap between dedicated and multi-tenant cloud solutions.

"Rackspace OpenStack Flex makes managing workloads across the hybrid cloud landscape easier than ever. With our unified OpenStack-powered cloud platform, customers stay agile, compliant, and equipped to evolve in a fast-paced world," said Lance Weaver, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Rackspace Private Cloud. "Our team of experts is committed to delivering our Fanatical Support every step of the way, ensuring customers have the guidance and confidence in their technology stack."

Drawing on Rackspace's expertise as co-creator of OpenStack with NASA, Rackspace OpenStack Flex is an open cloud service powered by proven OpenStack software to enable innovation, improve efficiency, and guarantee service levels for mission-critical applications. According to Rob Tiffany, Research Director of Cloud and Edge Infrastructure at IDC,“Over 80% of cloud buyers have plans to modernize their current cloud estate. This includes rethinking their technology choices and even who they do business with. Almost 90% of those buyers are in the process of deploying or are already operating a hybrid cloud." Beyond addressing the increasing demands for modernization, Rackspace OpenStack Flex provides a platform that effortlessly scales and facilitates future innovation. This solution alleviates vendor lock-in concerns, enhances cost control, and increases hybrid-cloud effectiveness.

Key Benefits

From industry-leading security to enterprise-level support, Rackspace OpenStack Flex delivers these benefits to modern organizations:



Open-source ecosystem: Avoid vendor lock-in and embrace a platform that supports innovation and community-driven enhancements.

Security and compliance: Protect your business with a cloud solution that meets industry-leading security.

Scalability and flexibility: Scale your infrastructure effortlessly to meet changing business demands without compromising performance.

Cost efficiency: Reduce costs with a license-free solution that offers a compelling Total Cost of Operation (TCO) while maintaining high performance and reliability. Enterprise-level support: Access 24x7x365 expert support from Rackspace, ensuring your cloud operations run smoothly and efficiently.



Key Features

Drawing on years of continuous development and operating expertise, Rackspace has enriched this solution with these enhanced features:



High availability, fault tolerance, and resiliency: Achieve maximum uptime with built-in availability, a fault-tolerant infrastructure, and integrated backup and disaster recovery options.

Cost management: Gain control over your cloud spending by leveraging the cost advantages of an open-source, fully managed infrastructure that scales to meet your requirements. Integrated orchestration: Simplify application deployment and management with integrated orchestration for operating systems, virtual machines, and containers.



Click here for additional information on OpenStack Flex.



About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.



