UAE Coffee Pods Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Key Player Profiles For Nespresso, Lavazza, Illy, Julius Meinl, Cafe Najjar, Costa Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Starbucks And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Coffee Pods Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Coffee Pods Market, valued at US$186.983 million in 2030 from US$136.896 million in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% through 2030.



The UAE coffee pod market is thriving due to growing coffee culture and busy lifestyles, with key players dominating the market. Tourism in the UAE is another factor that has contributed to the growth of the market as tourists and visitors look for easy coffee options during their stay.

Market Trends:

Growth in Travel and Tourism: The coffee pods market in the UAE is significantly driven by the tourism boom. Tourists and visitors increasingly seek convenient and readily available coffee options during their stays, leading to heightened demand for coffee pods in hotels, vacation rentals, and other hospitality venues.

Rising Demand for Specialty Coffee: In the UAE, there is a growing interest in specialty coffee, fueled by:



An expanding selection of certified coffee products.



Availability of niche and sophisticated coffee varieties.



Innovative experiential concepts and in-store roasting facilities.

A shift towards coffee as a healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks, prompting government measures to increase duties on sugary beverages.

Trends:



The increasing preference for high-quality coffee experiences is reshaping consumer behavior, with a notable shift towards specialty coffee shops and premium offerings.

The burgeoning cafe culture in the UAE reflects a blend of traditional coffee appreciation and modern consumption trends. Cultural Significance: Coffee plays a vital role in the UAE's hospitality landscape, serving as a centerpiece for social gatherings and traditional practices while adapting to contemporary preferences. These factors collectively position the UAE as a key player in the global coffee market, with significant opportunities for growth driven by tourism, innovation, and evolving consumer preferences.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Nespresso, Lavazza, Illy, Julius Meinl, Cafe Najjar among others.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $136.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $186.98 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



