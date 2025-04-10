Packaged Food Market Opportunities And Growth Forecast 2025-2034 | Set To Reach $6 Trillion In Revenues | Increasing Demand For Health & Wellness Foods A Key Driver
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|360
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.3 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing demand for health & wellness foods
3.6.1.2 Expansion of e-commerce & direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales
3.6.1.3 Technological advancements in food processing & packaging
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Supply chain disruptions & rising raw material costs
3.6.2.2 Regulatory compliance & sustainability challenges
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Bakery & confectionery
5.3 Dairy products
5.4 Frozen & ready-to-eat meals
5.5 Snacks
5.6 Beverages
5.7 Meat, poultry & seafood
5.8 Breakfast cereals & grains
5.9 Sauces, dressings, and condiments
5.10 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Packaging, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cans & tins
6.3 Bottles & jars
6.4 Flexible packaging
6.5 Boxes & cartons
6.6 Trays & containers
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Brand websites
7.2.2 E-commerce platforms
7.3 Offline
7.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.3.2 Specialty stores
7.3.3 Convenience stores
7.3.4 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Associated British Foods plc
9.2 Conagra Brands, Inc.
9.3 Danone SA
9.4 Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd.
9.5 General Mills, Inc.
9.6 Hormel Foods Corporation
9.7 JBS SA
9.8 Kellogg Company
9.9 Mars, Incorporated
9.10 Mondelez International, Inc.
9.11 Nestle SA
9.12 PepsiCo, Inc.
9.13 The Kraft Heinz Company
9.14 Tyson Foods, Inc.
9.15 Unilever
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment