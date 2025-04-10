Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ivy IV Aesthetics Invites You To Their Spring Rejuvenation Event On Thursday, May 15


2025-04-10 11:16:07
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Us At Our Spring Rejuvenation Event!

Spring is the perfect time to refresh and glow. We're excited to welcome guests to explore treatments that inspire confidence, beauty, and wellness!” - Renée CatherHANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ivy IV Aesthetics is welcoming the season of renewal with an exciting Spring Rejuvenation Event on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at its inviting location at 5 Allen St, Hanover, NH 03755.

This exclusive evening is designed to help guests refresh, renew, and glow into summer with a celebration of beauty, wellness, and self-care. Whether you're looking to explore new aesthetic treatments, enjoy a night out with friends, or simply indulge in a little pampering, Ivy IV Aesthetics has curated an event to leave you feeling radiant and inspired.

💫 Event Highlights Include:

Live Treatment Demonstrations

Exclusive Event-Only Specials

Sips, Snacks & Socializing

Free Skincare Consultations

Raffles, Giveaways & More!


Attendees will have the opportunity to discover Ivy IV's wide range of services, including:

Laser Treatments

Advanced Skincare Services

Botox & Dermal Fillers

IV Infusions for Hydration & Energy

ZO® Skin Health Product Line

Hair Removal Solutions


Grab a friend and join the glow-up celebration! This is your chance to experience all that Ivy IV Aesthetics has to offer - just in time to feel your best this summer!

📍 Event Details:

Spring Rejuvenation Event at Ivy IV Aesthetics
Date: Thursday, May 15
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: 5 Allen St, Hanover, NH 03755

Bring a friend and experience everything Ivy IV Aesthetics has to offer-inside and out. We can't wait to welcome you! 💕

👉 Reserve your spot today:

About Ivy IV Aesthetics

Located in the heart of Hanover, NH, Ivy IV Aesthetics is a premier medical spa and wellness center dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best. Led by Renée Cather, DNP, FNP-BC, an experienced Family Nurse Practitioner with over 33 years in healthcare, Ivy IV Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of services, including Botox, dermal fillers, IV infusions, and advanced skincare treatments. The practice is home to the award-winning Nordlys laser system and provides personalized care backed by medical expertise. With a commitment to enhancing natural beauty and promoting overall wellness, Ivy IV Aesthetics serves the Dartmouth College community and beyond.

For more information, visit

Renée Cather
Ivy IV Aesthetics
+1 802-356-3914
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN10042025003118003196ID1109414771

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search