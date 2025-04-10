Newly Restored Historic Two Rivers Mansion Opens Doors April 27 For Free Community Open House

Logo for The Friends of Two Rivers

Step Back in Time and“Phil The House” During 15th Annual Art Exhibition

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amid a comprehensive multi-year restoration initiative, the majestic doors of Two Rivers Mansion will welcome visitors Sunday, April 27 (1:00 – 4:00 PM) for“Phil The House” - the property's annual open house event. Free and open to the public – all are invited to get an up-close look at the final stage of restoration on this historic landmark. Guests will enjoy art, light refreshments, and opportunities to get involved in preserving one of Nashville's most significant landmarks.“This event celebrates not only the legacy of the mansion, but also the bright future we're building together,” says Phil Claiborne, founder of Friends of Two Rivers and namesake of the“Phil the House” event.“With the restoration efforts and growing community support, we're ushering in a new era for this historic treasure-and we want everyone to be part of it!”Featured art for the day will include custom jewelry pieces by Shelly Ledford, paintings and other art pieces from Hermitage-based Picture This Creative Framing and Gallery, as well as some of Claiborne's original pencil prints depicting local historic landmarks.A comprehensive plan by the Metro Nashville Parks Department outlines the ongoing mission for the mansion, grounds, and gardens, including enhanced restoration efforts, expanded educational programming, and increased public access. Though the mansion is not currently open with regular public hours, it will again be available to rent for private functions, and community engagement once the restoration project is complete in early summer.Located in Donelson, Two Rivers Mansion is among the earliest and most well-preserved examples of Italianate architecture in Middle Tennessee. It was built in 1859 by David McGavock and remained in the McGavock family for over a century prior to being purchased by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County in 1966. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home and its surrounding 14-acre site include the original 1802 House, built by David Buchanan.For additional information and a list of upcoming events and activities, visit .ABOUT FRIENDS OF TWO RIVERS:Friends of Two Rivers was established in 2010 to protect, preserve, restore, and promote the historic Two Rivers Mansion in partnership with the Metro Parks Department and the Metro Historical Commission. The organization was officially incorporated on August 20, 2010, and received 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status later that year. Since then, its mission has expanded to include the historic Stone Hall site, located on the scenic bluffs of the Stones River. Today, Friends of Two Rivers is dedicated to honoring and sharing Nashville's rich past by preserving these treasured landmarks through community engagement, fundraising, and educational initiatives.

