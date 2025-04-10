Brisk MD Announces Comprehensive Behavioral Health And Opioid Addiction Treatment Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Woodlyn, PA – Brisk MD a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brisk MD a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative and comprehensive behavioral health and opioid addiction treatment programs. These programs are designed to offer support, healing, and long-term recovery for individuals struggling with opioid dependency and associated mental health challenges.As opioid addiction continues to impact communities nationwide, Brisk MD has developed an evidence-based treatment approach that integrates both behavioral health and addiction recovery services. Our holistic treatment model focuses on the whole person, addressing not just physical dependency but also underlying mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and trauma that often contribute to addiction.Key Features of Our Opioid Addiction Treatment Programs:1. Personalized Care Plans: Each individual receives a customized treatment plan based on their unique needs, ensuring a targeted approach to recovery.2. Dual Diagnosis Support: Our programs are designed to address co-occurring mental health disorders alongside opioid addiction to promote sustainable recovery.3. Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): We utilize MAT to ease withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings, and support long-term recovery.4. Therapeutic Interventions: Our team of experienced clinicians employs a variety of therapies, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical 5. Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed care.5. Family Support and Education: We offer family counseling and education to help loved ones better understand the challenges of addiction and support their family member's recovery journey.A Commitment to Compassionate, Accessible Care"We understand that opioid addiction is a complex, multi-faceted issue, and we are committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based treatment for every individual who walks through our doors," said Aplesh Patel, CEO at Brisk MD "By integrating mental health and addiction treatment, we are helping individuals not only overcome addiction but also build the resilience and coping skills they need to thrive in the long term."Community Outreach and EducationIn addition to our treatment programs, BriskMD is dedicated to raising awareness about opioid addiction and its impact on the community. We offer educational resources, workshops, and outreach programs to help prevent opioid misuse and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.How to Access TreatmentIndividuals seeking help with opioid addiction and behavioral health concerns are encouraged to contact us at . Our team is always available to assist with treatment referrals, insurance verification, and any other questions about our services.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or contact us directly at 855-374-1555 or ....Brisk MD is a leading provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services, dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery. With a compassionate, patient-centered approach, we offer a range of evidence-based treatments for mental health and addiction disorders. Our mission is to empower individuals to reclaim their lives and build a healthier, more fulfilling future.

Alpesh Patel - CEO

Brisk MD

+1 855-374-1555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.