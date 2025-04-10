Prototek Appoints John Scott As Vice President & General Manager Of Metals Business

John Scott, Vice President & General Manager of its Metals Business, Prototek

Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

- Bill Bonadio CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek Digital Manufacturing ("Prototek"), on-demand CNC machining , precision sheet metal fabrication , and additive manufacturing services, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Scott to Vice President & General Manager of its Metals Business. In this new role, Scott will lead the company's largest division, overseeing all metals CNC and sheet metal operations across its U.S. facilities.Over the past year, Scott has played a central role in unifying Prototek's operations under a“one company” culture. He successfully drove the adoption of common systems, processes, and tools across previously independent sites, fostering collaboration and consistency. His leadership also guided the strategic consolidation of equipment and facilities, improving operational efficiency and cost competitiveness.“John's dedication to operational excellence and his ability to build high-performing teams have significantly strengthened our metals business,” said Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek.“His leadership will help us continue delivering world-class responsiveness and precision to our customers.”Scott, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience leading multi-site manufacturing operations, is eager to continue building on the momentum he's helped create.“I'm honored to step into this role and lead such a talented and dedicated team,” said Scott.“The progress we've made over the past year in unifying our metals operations is only the beginning. I'm excited about what we can achieve together as we continue to improve performance, grow our capabilities, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”This appointment is part of a broader strategic realignment at Prototek, focused on enhancing responsiveness to customers and driving growth in increasingly competitive manufacturing markets.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision machined, sheet metal fabricated, and 3D-printed parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and ITAR registered. For more information, visit .

