Daon And Frontier Airlines Simplify International Travel With Verifly

Daon's VeriFLY Solution Streamlines Travel Documentation for Millions of Passengers

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daon®, The Digital Identity Trust company, has partnered with Frontier Airlines to offer international travelers access to streamlined document verification via VeriFLY powered by TrustX.

VeriFLY, the world's first widely adopted digital travel app, is now embedded directly into the Frontier Airlines mobile experience, enabling passengers to securely upload and verify the travel documents required for their itinerary-such as ID documents, visas, and other required paperwork-before they arrive at the airport. This seamless integration eliminates the hassle of manual document checks-reducing check-in time, minimizing errors, and optimizing resources.

"VeriFLY has been instrumental in helping Frontier's international travelers and airport customer service teams by shifting documentation verification upstream-away from busy ticket counters and gates," said Randy Ruggieri, Vice President, Airport Customer Service, Frontier Airlines. "With VeriFLY, the Frontier app simplifies the process for passengers, making it clear what documents are required and allowing them to upload details in advance, resulting in a faster, smoother airport experience."

The VeriFLY application has already reduced airport queuing times by 45% and cut operating costs by up to 30% for other leading travel providers. With Frontier Airlines now integrating VeriFLY's automated pre-departure document verification, international travelers can expect a more efficient journey, while the airline benefits from improved operational workflows and enhanced efficiency.

The features enabled by VeriFLY align perfectly with Frontier's emergence as a leader in international ultra-low fare travel, as the airline rapidly expands its route network with new destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America.

"At Daon, we're dedicated to delivering secure, frictionless travel experiences through cutting-edge solutions," said Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. "This collaboration with Frontier Airlines marks an exciting development for the travel industry and an amazing opportunity to make international travel more convenient and enjoyable. With VeriFLY, we're offering millions of travelers a way to manage their credentials digitally with confidence and ease."

For more information on how VeriFLY is transforming the travel experience, visit Daon

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity verification and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon's technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered platforms, available for on-premise or SaaS deployment. Leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries choose Daon to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at .

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is dedicated to providing outstanding value and an exceptional travel experience. With the largest and youngest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., Frontier remains committed to leading the industry in fuel efficiency and was recognized in 2024 by the Centre for Aviation as the North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year. The low-fare carrier provides some of the most affordable travel options across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America. Based in Denver, Colo., Frontier Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC).

