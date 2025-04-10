Three Arrested With Illegal Weapons In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police have arrested three criminals along with illegal arms from three different places in Gurugram, police said.

An official said that the team has also recovered three illegal pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession.

According to the police, while taking action against those possessing/selling illegal weapons, the police team successfully nabbed three accused with illegal weapons from different places, police said.

The official said that the arrested were identified as Amay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh, Ritesh alias Nitin of Gurugram, and Saurabh alias Total of Gurugram.

“Amay was arrested by the police team of CIA Sohna, from the area of ​​​​Police Station City Sohna, with one country-made pistol. Ritesh was arrested by the police team of Crime Branch Sector-10, Gurugram, from the area of ​​​​Police with one illegal pistol and three live cartridges, and Saurabh was arrested by the police team of Crime Branch Sector-10, Gurugram, from the area of ​​Police with one illegal pistol and four live cartridges," said a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police.

Police said that a total of three separate cases were registered against them in the respective police stations, and the accused were arrested as per the rules in the respective cases.

An official said that an investigation of the cases is on.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the Gurugram Police had carried out 'Operation Akraman' to arrest the people involved in illegal activities, including drug and liquor smuggling.

An official informed that during the operation, 71 FIRs were registered, and police had nabbed 118 persons, including 48 proclaimed offenders, in the past 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesperson said the arrests were made as part of 'Operation Akraman,' carried out on the instructions of the DGP, Haryana.

He said that a total of 214 teams consisting of 975 cops were engaged in the drive.