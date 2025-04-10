‘PM Modi Did It, UPA Slept’: BJP On Tahawwur Rana's Extradition; Congress Hits Back

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) In a significant development in India's long-standing pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused and associate of David Coleman Headley, was extradited from the United States and landed here on Thursday.

The development has reignited a fierce political war of words, with the ruling BJP calling it a "historic diplomatic victory" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, while the Congress asserted the move was the culmination of decade-long efforts initiated during the UPA era.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian American citizen of Pakistani origin, was arrested by the FBI in 2009 for plotting attacks, including one in Copenhagen, and was convicted in the US for his role in terrorism-related conspiracies. However, his extradition to India, specifically for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, marks a turning point in India's global anti-terror push.

Hailing the extradition, BJP leaders praised PM Modi and the country's security agencies for what they called a firm and unwavering stand against terrorism.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "Today, our security agency, anti-terror agency, and intelligence agency have achieved great success. 26/11 terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India today.”

He added: "This is not an ordinary extradition, it is a reflection of the resolve of the new India... Today, when Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India, it is also a warning to every terrorist and conspirator that no matter where in the world you are hiding, India will find you one by one, and bring you to justice.”

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said the Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists and the extradition was possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's“foremost and paramount commitment” to India's national security and national interest.

He said: "During the Congress government, terrorists attacked this very hotel (Taj Palace) where we are present. People died here. But Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists... It was PM Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure that people who harm our country are severely punished...” He alleged it showed undue leniency towards terrorist Ajmal Kasab - "fed him biryani".

Talking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also lauded the development, saying:“India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who has led the country with a positive agenda... This is a significant achievement for the Modi government. The entire country is grateful to PM Modi and his government.”

While welcoming the extradition, Congress leaders were quick to remind the government that the diplomatic and legal process began during their tenure.

Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram said:“I am happy that Tahawwur Hussain Rana... was extradited to India. However, it is crucial to tell the complete story.

"The extradition is the result of over a decade of hard, diligent, and strategic diplomacy that was initiated, led, and sustained by the UPA government, in coordination with the US.”

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar took a sharper tone, calling the government's celebration of Rana's extradition a distraction tactic.

“Since the BJP has no achievement worth the name, it tries to divert public issues under one pretext or the other,” he said, while campaigning in Bihar.