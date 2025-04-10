123Invent Inventor Develops Phone Holder With Flexible Gooseneck (BRA-8029)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to use and view a smartphone without straining your neck and back," said an inventor, from Emerald Beach, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the S W DEVICE 2. My design enables you to maintain proper posture."

The invention provides an improved holder for viewing a phone. In doing so, it eliminates the need to strain the neck and back. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic and flexible design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for owners and users of smartphones, individuals with neck and back problems, etc.

The S W DEVICE 2 is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Stephen Webb at 0413374591 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED