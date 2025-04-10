Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Oral Care Product (OCM-1695)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to dispense toothpaste and brush your teeth at home or while traveling," said an inventor, from Alta Loma, Calif., "so I invented the TOOTH 4 ONE. My design would simplify the process of brushing your teeth and better oral hygiene by changing our the toothbrush every three months."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved oral care product. In doing so, it offers a more convenient and less messy way to brush one's teeth. It also eliminates the need for a separate toothbrush and tube of toothpaste. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults, children, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1695, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

