Pvolve And Jennifer Aniston Launch Sculpt Anywhere Campaign, Ensuring You Never Need To Miss A Workout Again

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to life on the road, and with Pvolve's portable equipment, she is always able to get in the movement her body needs: "When you spend your life on the go like me, you learn the importance of an effective, reliable routine. After years of fads and burnout, Pvolve is the only workout that can keep up with my ever changing schedule while consistently delivering the results I need. I never leave home without it."

"Life doesn't stand still, and neither should your workout," said Rachel Katzman, Founder of Pvolve. "Pvolve is designed to move with you whether you're at home, in the studio, or on the go – delivering clinically-backed, results-driven movement wherever you are. With the Sculpt Anywhere campaign, we're proving that working out doesn't have to be sacrificed for a busy lifestyle. You truly can build a strong, resilient body no matter where life takes you."

The Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Campaign includes:

Total-Body Sculpting Anywhere, Anytime: The Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle

The Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle ($274.99) features Jennifer Aniston's favorite Pvolve equipment for staying active on the go. This powerhouse bundle includes five essential pieces of Pvolve equipment – P.band, P.3 Trainer®, Light Ankle Band, Gliders, and Heavy Resistance Band – neatly packed in a sleek, travel-friendly case, allowing you to bring your Pvolve routine anywhere. Plus, the bundle includes a three-month streaming membership, giving access to 1,500+ on-demand Pvolve classes, ranging from 5-60 minutes, with new classes added weekly.

Train Like Jennifer Aniston: The Sculpt Anywhere Tour

To celebrate the launch, Pvolve fan favorites and celebrity lead trainers, Dani Coleman and Maeve McEwen, are taking Jen's workout routine on the road, visiting 8 cities across the US. The tour kicks off April 27th in Los Angeles and will conclude in New York on May 18th, with stops in: San Francisco, Scottsdale, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, and Nashville. Dani Coleman and Maeve McEwen will offer members an insider's look at what it's like to train like Jennifer Aniston and will bring the magic of Pvolve to life with exclusive 50-minute sculpting sessions and a first look at the Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle. The events will feature the opportunity to meet the leader trainers, get limited edition swag, photo opportunities, and special gifting from Beyond Yoga, Daily Harvest, and more.

14 Days to Your Strongest Self: The Sculpt Anywhere Challenge

As part of the campaign, Pvolve and Jennifer Aniston are challenging consumers to participate in the Sculpt Anywhere Challenge, available through its digital on-demand platform and studio locations across the US and Canada. The studio and streaming challenge will run from May 1 through May 14, encouraging participants to take 8 classes in 14 days based on Jennifer's own routine. The challenge will utilize the new Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle and special in-studio "Train Like Jen" classes, and challenge completers will receive a limited-edition Pvolve Tote ($58).

"Jennifer is on-the-go constantly, and Pvolve has allowed her to totally transform her body. She feels better than ever. Even with her busy schedule, Pvolve has her back – now, it's here for everyone," said Dani Coleman, Jennifer Aniston's Trainer and Vice President of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve.

Developed by experts and validated by clinical studies, Pvolve delivers life-changing results you can see and feel. Now, you can reap the science-backed benefits of the Pvolve method that's proven to build strong, resilient bodies – wherever, whenever. With the Sculpt Anywhere Travel Bundle, your favorite workout tools are always within reach, and so you never have to pause your Pvolve practice. For more information on the Sculpt Anywhere campaign visit, .

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that redefines fitness with a method built on the principles of strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, Pvolve continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member, and referring to it as "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,500 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has over 20 physical studio locations across the US and Canada, with more than 50+ locations in development. For more information, please visit , .

