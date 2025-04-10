Legacy Adoption Services To Host Third Annual Legacy Day In Milford

"Legacy Day is a chance to come together as a community, have fun, and support children who deserve permanent, loving families," said Heidi Raubenolt, Executive Director of Legacy Adoption Services. "Every smile, every donation, every conversation brings us one step closer to helping more children find their forever homes."

Presenting Sponsor River's Edge Brewing Company, located at 125 South Main Street in Milford, will serve free grilled hot dogs and chips for all attendees. Craft beer and other bar items will be available for purchase. Live musical performances from Michigan Rock School's bands "Gravity Six", "Spanish or Vanish" and "828 Collective" will be featured.

The smallest attendees will enjoy the talents of balloon artist Fabulous Fred, the artistry of face painter Cherri-Paints, as well as family-friendly games and crafts. Inspiring conversations about foster care and adoption journeys, and a silent auction will round out the day.

Funding from sponsors like AKD Authentic Kitchen & Design , Michigan Rock School , M.J. Whelan Construction , True North Bookkeeping , Neurobehavioral Health & Wellness , The Shac Arts Center , and Allor Outdoor Services supports adoptive parent group sessions, trauma training, special needs for children, and dollars for minor home repair projects to help adoptive parents meet licensing regulations.

"We're grateful for the sponsors who make these services possible," said Heidi Raubenolt, Executive Director of Legacy Adoption Services. "We're dedicated to providing kids in foster care, who are waiting for a forever family, with stable homes they deserve."

Legacy Adoption Services (LAS) is a Michigan-based adoption provider, placing over 10,000 foster children into safe, loving, adoptive homes since 1977. Give online at lasadoption to help cover additional services for youth waiting for a permanent home.

Legacy Adoption Services is the adoption affiliate of Samaritas and Wellspring Lutheran Services. Together the agencies provide more loving, forever homes for children in foster care who need permanent placement.

SOURCE Samaritas