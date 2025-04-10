Kia 'Transcend Journey' Design Installation Showcases Kia PV5, PV5 WKNDR And Concept EV2 At Milan Design Week 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Titled 'Transcend Journey', the installation explores the evolution of mobility, highlighting how Kia's innovative vehicles break the boundaries between urban and outdoor experiences. The theme reflects Kia designers' vision of a transformative journey, where Kia vehicles enable users to seamlessly navigate between diverse environments.

What vehicles does Kia's Transcend Journey exhibition feature?

Under the theme 'Transcend Journey,' the concept was illustrated with a twisting sculpture inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy and symbolizing the harmonious uniting of opposing ideas. The exhibition features multiple Kia vehicles split across two main zones that connect mobility with both urban and natural settings. These include:



Kia PV5 Passenger – designed for practical use in both urban and natural settings

Kia Concept EV2 – aims to reintroduce natural elements into urban landscapes Kia PV5 WKNDR – enhancing user experience with the outdoors

Bridging divides – what themes does the Transcend Journeys exhibition cover?

Manifesting how these vehicles bridge the divide between urban and natural pursuits, the exhibition is divided into two main zones.

The Concept EV2 Zone presents a serene urban park picnic experience, featuring carefully selected picnic items in a calming blue color that complements the Concept EV2's exterior. This setting creates a relaxing atmosphere, aligning perfectly with the vehicle's modern aesthetic.

In the PV5 Zone, the PV5 and PV5 WKNDR were paired with complementary artwork, while the PV5 WKNDR area features a nature-inspired camping retreat surrounded by plants, camping gear, and a pop-up coffee booth, creating a cozy, immersive outdoor living experience.

