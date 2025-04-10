Bolla, The Renowned Italian Winery, Teams Up With Meals On Wheels America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this initiative,helping to ensure that every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it.

"We are incredibly grateful for this collaboration with Bolla to increase awareness of senior hunger and isolation, a declared epidemic," said Len Walder, Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships at Meals on Wheels America. "Thanks to Bolla's generous financial donation, we continue to work towards an America where no senior is left waiting. Today, 1 in 3 Meals on Wheels programs have a waitlist for critical services, and the average wait time is 4 months. Our seniors can't wait any longer."

In addition to the financial contribution, Bolla will donate wine to support Meals on Wheels America events reinforcing Bolla's commitment to the partnership and their vision of strengthening communities through the power of shared meals.

"At Bolla, we believe that sharing a meal-and a great bottle of wine-creates meaningful connections," stated Mina Belhaj Rouas, VP of Marketing and Trade Development at Frederick Wildman. . "We are honored to support Meals on Wheels America in their efforts to End the Wait and ensure older adults struggling with hunger and isolation receive not just nourishment, but also companionship and other vital services. . This partnership reflects our deep commitment to bringing people together and making a positive impact in the community."

Bolla's commitment to this partnership will be supported through a national promotional campaign, including in-store point-of-sale materials such as neckers and case cards, as well as PR and social media activations.

Through this meaningful collaboration, Bolla and Meals on Wheels America are bringing purpose to the table - one meal, one bottle, and one shared moment at a time. By supporting this initiative, consumers can play a role in making a difference in the lives of seniors in need, reinforcing the belief that great meals-and great wines-are best enjoyed together.

About Bolla

Founded by Alberto Bolla in 1883, Cantina Bolla began as a passion fostered inside his family's tavern, "Al Gambero," in the wine region of Soave, Veneto. Under Giorgio Bolla's leadership in 1931, the winery expanded its operations to Pedemonte, focusing on renowned red wines like Recioto and Valpolicella. Over the years, Bolla has gained global recognition, becoming synonymous with Italian taste. Gruppo Italiano Vini acquired Bolla in 2006, aiming to uphold its core values of quality, passion, and respect for the terroir. For more information visit:

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information or to get involved in advocacy efforts, visit .

Media Contact:

Shelby Sonkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Bolla