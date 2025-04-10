Soft2bet's Tooniebet Partners With The Ottawa Senators As Official Online Casino Partner

Tooniebet, which launched in 2024 is part of Soft2Bet - one of the world's fastest growing iGaming turnkey solutions providers with iGaming brands around the world with a portfolio of 19 global licenses, including Ontario.

In-Arena & Broadcast Branding: Digitally enhanced dashboards for home and away games

In-rink board signage for home games

Virtual slot signage for various games

Digital inventory throughout the Ottawa Senators site on NHL

Direct Fan Engagement: Social contests and promotions hosted on Senators' digital platforms

Television Broadcast Branding: Digitally enhanced rink boards for home and away games

Martin Ballard, VP Corporate Partnerships, Ottawa Senators stated: "We are thrilled to welcome ToonieBet as an official partner of the Ottawa Senators. Cooperating with a brand that shares our commitment to providing fans with an exceptional and trusted experience is incredibly exciting. Together, we look forward to delivering memorable moments and engaging our passionate fanbase in new and innovative ways."

Oksana Tsyhankova, Chief Marketing Officer at Soft2Bet, commented: "Partnering Soft2Bet's ToonieBet brand with the Ottawa Senators is a significant milestone that reinforces our strong brand presence in Ontario. In a short period, we have achieved impressive performance and retention results, with a primary focus on localised, engaging experiences for Canadian players, which makes ToonieBet truly set itself apart."

By tapping into the Senators' digital platforms and in-arena presence, ToonieBet will stay close to the action and connect with fans in real, engaging ways while continuing to offer a top-quality online casino experience.

ToonieBet offers a fast, localised online casino experience for players in Ottawa and across Ontario. Through this partnership, fans will have the chance to win Senators merchandise and tickets while ToonieBet grows its presence in a competitive Ontario market. With in-arena branding, regional broadcast coverage, and digital promotions, ToonieBet will be highly visible to the team's loyal supporters.

The NHL's Ottawa Senators play at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, just outside Canada's capital. Since rejoining the league in 1992, the team has built a proud history, including a President's Trophy win, a Stanley Cup Final appearance, and several Hall of Famers, such as Daniel Alfredsson, and Marian Hossa. Today, with young stars like captain Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and third-year defenseman Jake Sanderson, the Senators are shaping up to be serious playoff contenders.

About ToonieBet

ToonieBet is an online casino built for Canadian players, offering a fast, fair, and secure gaming experience. With a commitment to excellence and engagement, ToonieBet delivers premium entertainment for players across Ontario.

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a leading iGaming turnkey solutions provider that delivers high-quality products and services for online gambling operators. The company is known for its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), proven to enhance retention and engagement. Soft2Bet has deployed numerous successful iGaming brands and holds more than 19 global licences.

Trademarks

Ottawa Senators and the logo are registered trademarks of Capital Sports & Entertainment Inc. Used under license

SOURCE Soft2Bet