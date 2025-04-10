Swift Navigation Sets New Standard For RTK Positioning With Continuous 2-Centimeter Accuracy Across Western Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Accuracy Offering Leverages Swift's Proprietary Atmospheric Model and Carrier-Grade Network to Unlock Consumer Robots and Digital Mapping at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, the leader in centimeter-accurate positioning for vehicle autonomy, robotics, and precision logistics, today announced that its Skylark® Precise Positioning Service now delivers continuous 2-centimeter accuracy across all of Western Europe. The enhanced offering commercially launched today enables companies to deploy reliable, affordable consumer robots and digital mapping solutions at scale.

Autonomous robots and field mapping applications require precise and reliable positioning to operate safely and efficiently-but traditional RTK solutions often fall short. Robotics manufacturers are forced to deploy local base stations or rely on fragmented networks, which introduce coverage gaps, handoff issues, and inconsistent performance, delivering suboptimal user experiences. Similarly, field teams in utilities and construction need survey-grade accuracy without the burden and high cost of using professional-grade survey equipment.

Skylark addresses these challenges by delivering seamless accuracy across vast geographic areas-eliminating the need to manage base stations or switch between multiple providers. Unlike conventional RTK networks that rely on isolated base stations or basic interpolation, Skylark uses a proprietary atmospheric model that dynamically compensates for ionospheric and tropospheric effects in real time. Its carrier-grade network-operated by mobile network providers as critical infrastructure-ensures unmatched availability and reliability across entire regions.

“For too long, RTK coverage has been fragmented and unreliable, forcing users to deploy their own base stations or switch between multiple providers plagued by frequent outages,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing at Swift Navigation.“Skylark eliminates these obstacles by delivering uninterrupted coverage across all of Western Europe and beyond, delivering high accuracy wherever it's needed.”

Skylark already powers more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles worldwide-an achievement announced in July 2024-and is commercially deployed by some of the world's largest commercial fleets and robotics manufacturers. Skylark is available in three variants-Nx RTK, Cx, and Dx-designed to meet varying requirements for accuracy, power consumption, data transmission, and cost.

With this latest enhancement, Skylark Nx RTK, the highest-precision option, now delivers continuous 1–2 cm accuracy across 28 countries comprising Western Europe and regional coverage across seven countries in Eastern Europe. Compatible with standard RTK receivers and supported by intuitive portals for credential management, licensing, and usage analytics, Skylark Nx RTK makes it easy to integrate high-precision positioning into existing devices and workflows.

Swift Navigation is a San Francisco–based technology company transforming precise positioning across industries. Its Skylark® Precise Positioning Service delivers real-time, centimeter-accurate positioning at scale, enabling applications in autonomous driving, robotics, precision logistics, and V2X communication. Trusted by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, IoT system integrators, and mobile handset OEMs, Skylark powers more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles and devices worldwide. Learn how Swift is building the infrastructure for a safer, more connected future at .

