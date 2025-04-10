Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On The Issuance Of A Building Completion Certificate


2025-04-10 11:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Issuer), whose securities (hereinafter – the Bonds) are included and traded on the Nasdaq bond list, and which are also publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (hereinafter – the Prospectus), hereby informs of the following:

The Issuer announces that a building completion certificate has been issued for the buildings developed under the Issuer's project located at Vasario 16-osios g. 1, with adresses Vasario 16-osios g. 1, Vasario 16-osios g. 3, Vasario 16-osios g. 7 and Vasario 16-osios g. 9 in Vilnius. This marks an important milestone in the implementation of the project and enables the use of the buildings according to their intended purpose.

It should be noted that the building completion certificate for the hotel building at Vasario 16-osios g. 5, Vilnius , which is also part of the same project, is expected in the summer. Fit-out works are currently ongoing in the hotel building.


Director

Anastasija Pocienė


