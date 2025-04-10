Notification On The Issuance Of A Building Completion Certificate
The Issuer announces that a building completion certificate has been issued for the buildings developed under the Issuer's project located at Vasario 16-osios g. 1, with adresses Vasario 16-osios g. 1, Vasario 16-osios g. 3, Vasario 16-osios g. 7 and Vasario 16-osios g. 9 in Vilnius. This marks an important milestone in the implementation of the project and enables the use of the buildings according to their intended purpose.
It should be noted that the building completion certificate for the hotel building at Vasario 16-osios g. 5, Vilnius , which is also part of the same project, is expected in the summer. Fit-out works are currently ongoing in the hotel building.
Director
Anastasija Pocienė
