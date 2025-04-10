Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | March 2025


2025-04-10 11:01:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
March YTD - March Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg March-2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 10,607 12,300 -13.8 22,528 26,197 -14.0 75,996
40 < 100 HP 3,724 4,148 -10.2 9,332 10,706 -12.8 31,564
100+ HP 1,547 1,900 -18.6 3,873 4,974 -22.1 9,905
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,878 18,348 -13.5 35,733 41,877 -14.7 117,465
4WD Farm Tractors 302 376 -19.7 536 824 -35.0 815
Total Farm Tractors 16,180 18,724 -13.6 36,269 42,701 -15.1 118,280
Self-Prop Combines 241 387 -37.7 522 1,201 -56.5 1,063

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.298.4122 ...

