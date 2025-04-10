Goodguys Rod And Custom Crowned The 2025 Meguiar's West Coast D'elegance Of The Year

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned its first“Top 12” winner of the year by naming Greg Heinrich's 1935 Chevy Coupe as their 2025 Meguair's West Coast d'Elegance

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned its first“Top 12” winner of the year by naming Greg Heinrich's 1935 Chevy Coupe as their 2025 Meguair's West Coast d'Elegance winner this past weekend at the 24th Meguiar's Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection. This coveted award goes to a vehicle originally produced before 1966 and has been built to exude sophisticated styling, excellence in build quality, and overall elegance.Heinrich understands the dedication, vision and the talent required to see a project of this magnitude to completion which is why he partnered with Rodger Lee and his crew at Ironworks Speed & Kustom in Bakersfield, California. Heinrich, who has a nice collection of classic and custom vehicles, had worked with Lee previously on a custom '55 Chevy project that earned its weight in awards and accolades – and the '35 is following that path.Every panel and piece of the Chevy Coupe has been massaged and modified including the custom frame with a stretched wheelbase, a chopped top, wedge sectioned body, revamped fenders, a machined firewall, custom hood sides, a custom CNC-machined grille and one-off wheels. One part that remains original are the taillight lenses.A small-block Chevy was ground smooth, detailed to the max, and crowned with a vintage styled eight-stack injection system controlled by a modern electronic fuel injection system. The interior is truly unique with a computer designed and precision machined dashboard, transmission tunnel, seat frames, pedals, pulls and more. The maroon leather and highly polished interior provide a dazzling contrast to the blue exterior and perfected chrome.Congratulations to Greg Heinrich and Ironworks Speed & Kustom for being named the Goodguys 2025 Meguiar's West Coast d'Elegance winner.The Meguiar's Street Rod d'Elegance Award is just one of the Goodguys“Top 12” of the Year awards presented by BASF. Eleven more vehicles will be added to the Goodguys“Top 12” list in 2025 including titles for Muscle Car, Street Machine, Custom Rod, Truck of the Year and more throughout the Goodguys season.Media Info: Photo AssetsFeature Story and Details

