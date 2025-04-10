Michael Battalini, CEO Of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Joins Financial Management Association International

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Battalini , CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Joins Financial Management Association InternationalPittsburgh Wealth Management Group is proud to announce that its CEO, Michael Battalini, has officially joined the Financial Management Association International (FMA), a premier global organization dedicated to bridging the gap between finance theory and practice.With more than two decades of experience in financial planning, asset management, and retirement strategies, Michael Battalini continues to be recognized as a leading voice in the financial advisory industry. His membership in FMA reflects his ongoing commitment to professional development, academic collaboration, and thought leadership in the field of financial management."I am honored to join the Financial Management Association International," said Battalini. "FMA's mission to connect finance professionals, academics, and students aligns with my own belief in the importance of continual learning and innovation in our industry. I look forward to contributing to and growing alongside this dynamic community."Founded in 1970, the FMA is a global leader in developing and disseminating knowledge about financial decision-making. Its members include finance professionals, academics, and students from around the world who are dedicated to advancing the understanding and practice of financial management.Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group continues to provide trusted financial guidance tailored to individuals, families, and business owners. With this new affiliation, the firm reinforces its dedication to excellence and staying at the forefront of financial industry trends and best practices.About Pittsburgh Wealth Management GroupPittsburgh Wealth Management Group is a full-service financial advisory firm offering retirement planning, investment management, tax strategies, and estate planning. Under Michael Battalini's leadership, the firm is known for its client-centric approach and customized financial solutions.Battalini also hosts the popular weekly radio show, "SAFE RETIREMENT RADIO", where he and his guests discuss how to protect your assets and how to create lifetime income in retirement.Media Contact:Lynn KotysDirector Of OperationsPittsburgh Wealth Management Group412-259-8015...

