4WEB Medical Achieves The 100,000 Spine Procedure Milestone Using Its Proprietary TRUSS Implant Technologytm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Achieving this volume of surgical procedures worldwide is significant," said 4WEB President Brad Niemann. "It speaks directly to the vision of the company and the years of dedication providing a unique, differentiated interbody technology. I'd like to thank the surgeon community. This milestone is only achieved through your ongoing commitment to our TRUSS implant technology."

While the industry has followed suit from a 3D implant manufacturing perspective, 4WEB maintains its differentiation through the truss implant's advanced structural design. The company has ongoing clinical studies investigating how the implant's truss design delivers therapeutic strain to the site when under normal physiologic loading conditions.

Mr. Niemann further commented, "We are well positioned and accelerating our investments in the company's core technology while providing differentiated solutions. We believe we are entering our next phase of significant growth at 4WEB. I'd like to thank our team members worldwide; we are excited about our future."

4WEB is recognized as the pioneer of 3D printing in the orthopedic industry. The company's current focus is on spine interbody fusion devices and custom implant design services. To learn more about the TRUSS Implant Technology visit 4webmedical or follow the company on social media platforms such as Instagram or LinkedIn.

About 4WEB

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary TRUSS implant platform which was the first 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine TRUSS SystemTM, Stand Alone Cervical Spine TRUSS SystemTM, Anterior Spine TRUSS SystemTM, Stand Alone Anterior Spine TRUSS SystemTM, Posterior Spine TRUSS SystemTM and the Lateral Spine TRUSS SystemTM.

SOURCE 4WEB Medical