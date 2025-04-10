Genomoncology Announces Biomcp: Open Source Model Context Protocol (MCP) For Biomedical AI Assistants And Agents

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology today announced BioMCP, a new open-source technology that helps artificial intelligence (AI) systems access specialized medical information. BioMCP supports advanced searching and full-text retrieval from clinical trials, genetic data, and published medical research.

BioMCP builds on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard created by Anthropic that is poised to become the standard for connecting AI to external data sources, tools, and systems. MCP creates a common language for AI systems like ChatGPT and Claude to access current information and take helpful actions based on that information serving as an assistant or agent.

"Large language models are revolutionizing how we interact with information, but they face significant limitations when it comes to specialized biomedical knowledge," said Ian Maurer, Chief Technology Officer at GenomOncology. "BioMCP addresses these challenges by giving AI systems a standardized way to access up-to-date medical databases, helping them better utilize the latest medical research."

The technology works by connecting AI systems to medical databases through a consistent interface. Like a skilled researcher, BioMCP can start with a broad search, analyze what it finds, and then refine its approach by using the most appropriate resources based on the context. This makes highly technical medical information more accessible through everyday language.

"What makes BioMCP especially useful is how it follows your conversation," Maurer explained. "You might start by asking a simple question about a disease, then naturally move to related clinical trials. From there, you can research genetic factors that affect treatment effectiveness-and the system remembers everything previously discussed, making connections between different pieces of information."

While BioMCP is freely available as open-source software, GenomOncology is currently developing a commercial version for organizations that need enhanced security, on-site deployment, and integration with clinical and research data. The commercial version will build on GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform, adding the ability to organize medical data, analyze patient groups, and match patients to appropriate clinical trials and treatments based on their complete medical history.

GenomOncology plans to expand BioMCP's capabilities by adding support for more medical databases, better visualization tools, and improved ability to map relationships across different information sources.

For more information about BioMCP, visit .

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology is a precision medicine software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve care. GenomOncology strengthens precision medicine and oncology programs by transforming structured and unstructured data into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. Learn more at .

GenomOncology Media Contact

Gretchen Kemp

Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE GenomOncology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED