SKLZ And DICK's Sporting Goods Announce The Ultimate Fan Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer at Implus , said, "We are thrilled to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods to bring this unforgettable opportunity to baseball fans across the country. The Ultimate Fan Experience celebrates our dedicated customers who trust SKLZ to provide exceptional training products that enhance their performance."

From April 10 through June 1, 2025, customers who purchase any SKLZ product at DICK'S Sporting Goods online or in-store will have a chance to enter by scanning the QR code on the receipt to access the entry page.

The grand prize winner and one guest will receive two game-day tickets from premium seats and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Paul Skenes for photos, autograph sessions and more. SKLZ will cover expenses including airfare, a two-night hotel stay and select meals.

The winner will be randomly selected and announced on SKLZ Instagram (@SKLZ ) in early June.

For more information and to view the official rules, please visit

About SKLZ

SKLZ is the leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to sync the body to the brain, helping athletes to be stronger, smarter, and faster. With tools available for every sport and skill, like training nets, agility ladders, resistance bands, and more, SKLZ empowers athletes to never settle for yesterday's best. Learn more at

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks , href="" rel="nofollow" dick , sportsmatter , dickssportinggoods and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

About Implus

Implus is home to 16 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPointTM, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. Learn more at .

